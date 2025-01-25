Dad of ex-Dundee ace Ben Williamson provides update on son’s recovery after horror Dunfermline crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad of ex-Dundee ace Ben Williamson provides update on son’s recovery after horror Dunfermline crash

The former Dark Blues, Rangers, and Arbroath footballer was injured in road traffic collision last month.

By Lucy Scarlett
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson.
Ben Williamson underwent surgery after the crash.

The dad of former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson has provided an update on his son’s recovery after a horror crash.

Fifer Williamson, who has also had spells with Arbroath and Raith Rovers, was injured in a road traffic collision in Dunfermline a month ago.

The 23-year-old ex-Rangers kid rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he underwent major surgery.

Williamson was a passenger in the vehicle when it crashed and the 26-year-old driver was arrested.

His dad, Jim Williamson, has shared an update on his son’s recovery.

He said: “Wee update on Ben, lots of people asking how he is.

“Also a lot of rumours saying he’s worse than he is.

Ben Williamson in action during his stint at Dundee. Image: SNS

“He’s up and about with his crutches.

“Doing great considering.

“Started physio and the leg he broke is getting better by the day.

“He will go into Hamilton to see his team next week.”

‘He needs us now more than ever’ says Ben Williamon’s manager

Born in Blairhall, the midfielder made his debut for Dundee in 2022 before signing with Hamilton Accies at the start of 2024.

The Lanarkshire side issued a statement after the crash, wishing him a “speedy recovery.”

The footballer also received a flood of support from several Scottish clubs during his recovery.

Hamilton Accies manager John Rankin said: “First and foremost, the most important thing is that he is alive, that’s what I would say.

“He needs us now more than ever to get him through a tough period.”

