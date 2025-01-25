Dad of ex-Dundee ace Ben Williamson provides update on son’s recovery after horror Dunfermline crash

The dad of former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson has provided an update on his son’s recovery after a horror crash.

Fifer Williamson, who has also had spells with Arbroath and Raith Rovers, was injured in a road traffic collision in Dunfermline a month ago.

The 23-year-old ex-Rangers kid rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he underwent major surgery.

Williamson was a passenger in the vehicle when it crashed and the 26-year-old driver was arrested.

His dad, Jim Williamson, has shared an update on his son’s recovery.

He said: “Wee update on Ben, lots of people asking how he is.

“Also a lot of rumours saying he’s worse than he is.

“He’s up and about with his crutches.

“Doing great considering.

“Started physio and the leg he broke is getting better by the day.

“He will go into Hamilton to see his team next week.”

‘He needs us now more than ever’ says Ben Williamon’s manager

Born in Blairhall, the midfielder made his debut for Dundee in 2022 before signing with Hamilton Accies at the start of 2024.

The Lanarkshire side issued a statement after the crash, wishing him a “speedy recovery.”

The footballer also received a flood of support from several Scottish clubs during his recovery.

Hamilton Accies manager John Rankin said: “First and foremost, the most important thing is that he is alive, that’s what I would say.

“He needs us now more than ever to get him through a tough period.”