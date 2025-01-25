New warning for snow and ice across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

A fresh weather warning has been issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office has issued the yellow alert for snow and ice across most of the country.

Areas affected include Dundee, Perth, Angus, Fife, and Stirling.

The alert comes into force from 6pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.

It comes as the region is still dealing with the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.

Many were left without power as roofs were ripped from buildings and trees blocked major road.

Wind speeds of 103mph were recorded in some parts of Perthshire with strong guts expected into Saturday afternoon.

Snow and ice could cause travel disruption on Saturday and Sunday

The Met Office warning says to expect snow showers and icy patches leading to travel disruption on Saturday evening and overnight.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services,” it adds.

“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

However, a separate amber warning for wind during Saturday daytime is no longer in place.