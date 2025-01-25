New warning for snow and ice across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New warning for snow and ice across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The Met Office says there could be a further bout of weather disruption.

By Lucy Scarlett
It comes with the area still recovering from Storm Eowyn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
It comes with the area still recovering from Storm Eowyn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A fresh weather warning has been issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office has issued the yellow alert for snow and ice across most of the country.

Areas affected include Dundee, Perth, Angus, Fife, and Stirling.

The alert comes into force from 6pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.

It comes as the region is still dealing with the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.

A tree fell onto a car in Dunning. Image: Dave Allan
Strong winds battered the region on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Many were left without power as roofs were ripped from buildings and trees blocked major road.

Wind speeds of 103mph were recorded in some parts of Perthshire with strong guts expected into Saturday afternoon.

Snow and ice could cause travel disruption on Saturday and Sunday

The Met Office warning says to expect snow showers and icy patches leading to travel disruption on Saturday evening and overnight.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services,” it adds.

Ice and Snow warning.
The area covered by the new ice and snow warning. Image: Met Office

“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

However, a separate amber warning for wind during Saturday daytime is no longer in place.

