Owen Stirton pens new Dundee United deal as another Tannadice teen commits future

Owen Stirton is targeting more magical Tannadice moments after extending his contract with Dundee United.

The 17-year-old striker, who is currently on loan with League One outfit Montrose, has penned a deal which ties him to the Tangerines until the summer of 2027.

Stirton made his United debut at the age of 16, entering the fray in a SPFL Trust Trophy triumph over Dunfermline in September 2023.

His maiden senior goal followed earlier this campaign, heading home the final strike in a 3-0 Premiership victory over Ross County in November.

A consistently prolific scorer at U/18s level, Stirton also made his Scotland U/17s debut last term.

Stirton told United’s official website: “It was a dream come true to score my first goal here at Tannadice, and I’m ready to keep working hard for more incredible moments like that.”

Stirton becomes the second United academy kid to extend his deal in the space of 24 hours, following highly-rated centre-back Sam Cleall-Harding.