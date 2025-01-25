Owen Stirton pens new Dundee United deal as another Tannadice teen commits future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owen Stirton pens new Dundee United deal as another Tannadice teen commits future

Stirton, 17, has already opened his senior account for the Terrors.

By Alan Temple
Owen Stirton celebrates his goal with Jim Goodwin
Stirton celebrates his goal against Ross County with Goodwin. Image: SNS

Owen Stirton is targeting more magical Tannadice moments after extending his contract with Dundee United.

The 17-year-old striker, who is currently on loan with League One outfit Montrose, has penned a deal which ties him to the Tangerines until the summer of 2027.

Stirton made his United debut at the age of 16, entering the fray in a SPFL Trust Trophy triumph over Dunfermline in September 2023.

His maiden senior goal followed earlier this campaign, heading home the final strike in a 3-0 Premiership victory over Ross County in November. 

A consistently prolific scorer at U/18s level, Stirton also made his Scotland U/17s debut last term.

Ryan Strain looks on in delight as Owen Stirton strikes
Ryan Strain looks on in delight as Stirton strikes. Image: SNS

Stirton told United’s official website: “It was a dream come true to score my first goal here at Tannadice, and I’m ready to keep working hard for more incredible moments like that.”

Stirton becomes the second United academy kid to extend his deal in the space of 24 hours, following highly-rated centre-back Sam Cleall-Harding. 

 

