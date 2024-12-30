Fife-born former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson injured in road traffic accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Fife-born former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson injured in road traffic accident

Hamilton Accies released a statement on the ex-Dark Blues, Rangers, Arbroath and Raith Rovers player's condition.

By Ben MacDonald
Ben Williamson was involved in a road traffic accident
Ben Williamson during his time at Dundee. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Hamilton Accies have revealed former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson has been injured in a road traffic accident.

The Fife footballer was an unused substitute in the Championship side’s victory over Airdrie on Saturday.

And Accies released a statement on Monday saying the Lanarkshire club is devastated by the 23-year-old’s injuries.

It said: “We are immensely saddened by the news of the injuries sustained by our player Ben Williamson in a road traffic accident.

“At this time, we cannot comment on the circumstances of the accident.

“But we shall support Ben appropriately and he has our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts are very much with him at this difficult time.”

The Blairhall-born player, who attended Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline, started his career at Rangers and has had loan spells at Dundee, Arbroath and Raith Rovers.

Williamson, a Championship winner with Dundee in 2022/23, joined Accies last January.

Fife football involved in road traffic accident

News of Williamson’s injuries has led to messages of support from the footballing community.

Greenock Morton manager Dougie Imrie said: “Great lad. Hopefully he’s on the mend very soon and back doing what he loves doing playing.

“Thoughts are with you wee man.”

The Raith Rovers’ seniors community club added: “Fingers crossed that it’s not too serious for him and thought to everyone involved in the accident.

“Wishing Ben a speedy recovery.”

Rangers’ Academy posted: “The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with our former academy player, Ben Williamson, and his family at this time.”

Conversation