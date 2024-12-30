Fife-born former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson injured in road traffic accident

Hamilton Accies have revealed former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson has been injured in a road traffic accident.

The Fife footballer was an unused substitute in the Championship side’s victory over Airdrie on Saturday.

And Accies released a statement on Monday saying the Lanarkshire club is devastated by the 23-year-old’s injuries.

It said: “We are immensely saddened by the news of the injuries sustained by our player Ben Williamson in a road traffic accident.

“At this time, we cannot comment on the circumstances of the accident.

“But we shall support Ben appropriately and he has our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts are very much with him at this difficult time.”

The Blairhall-born player, who attended Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline, started his career at Rangers and has had loan spells at Dundee, Arbroath and Raith Rovers.

Williamson, a Championship winner with Dundee in 2022/23, joined Accies last January.

News of Williamson’s injuries has led to messages of support from the footballing community.

Greenock Morton manager Dougie Imrie said: “Great lad. Hopefully he’s on the mend very soon and back doing what he loves doing playing.

“Thoughts are with you wee man.”

The Raith Rovers’ seniors community club added: “Fingers crossed that it’s not too serious for him and thought to everyone involved in the accident.

“Wishing Ben a speedy recovery.”

Rangers’ Academy posted: “The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with our former academy player, Ben Williamson, and his family at this time.”