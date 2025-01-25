Storm Eowyn: Forteviot couple evacuated as 50ft trees fall metres from their home

A Perthshire couple had a lucky escape after 50ft trees fell metres away from their home.

It was around midday on Friday when Liz Lasota and her partner Robert Neilson realised they would have to evacuate.

High winds during Storm Eowyn meant the trees were “imminently” at risk of falling on their house between Forteviot and Forgandenny.

Liz said: “We first knew the trees were going to fall when I noticed the roots rising out of the ground.

“We were evacuated when farm manager Will (Wombwell) came a short while later.

“We had phoned Dupplin Estate to ask for help and he came approximately half an hour later.

“The trees were coming down imminently and we had to leave immediately.”

Forteviot couple ‘feared the worst’

The couple took shelter in the old Forteviot Bowling Club, which is now a holiday let owned by Dupplin Estate.

Will got them a key for the club and told them to stay there until it was safe to return home.

He returned to the Liz and Robert’s house to find that the trees had come down.

“All we had to take was our two wee dogs, their beds and our medication”, said Liz.

“We feared the worst, but the trees amazingly had missed the house.

“They had landed beside the courtesy car we have just now.”

It proved a traumatic experience for the couple, who are still without power and phone signal.

But the community rallied around to help them when it looked like they might lose their home.

Liz added: “We have been very shaken and traumatised by the event.

“The storm was bad enough, but this has had quite a profound affect on us.

“Local people have been so kind and helpful in offering shelter and food .

“One lady brought us a pizza straight out of her oven. We can’t thank her enough.”