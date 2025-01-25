Storm Eowyn: Forteviot couple evacuated as 50ft trees fall metres from their home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Storm Eowyn: Forteviot couple evacuated as 50ft trees fall metres from their home

They had a lucky escape when the trees threatened to crush their home.

By Finn Nixon
Liz Lasota and Robert Neilson returned home to discover that 50ft trees had missed their home by metres. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A Perthshire couple had a lucky escape after 50ft trees fell metres away from their home.

It was around midday on Friday when Liz Lasota and her partner Robert Neilson realised they would have to evacuate.

High winds during Storm Eowyn meant the trees were “imminently” at risk of falling on their house between Forteviot and Forgandenny.

Liz said: “We first knew the trees were going to fall when I noticed the roots rising out of the ground.

“We were evacuated when farm manager Will (Wombwell) came a short while later.

“We had phoned Dupplin Estate to ask for help and he came approximately half an hour later.

“The trees were coming down imminently and we had to leave immediately.”

The trees missed their home and courtesy car by metres. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Forteviot couple ‘feared the worst’

The couple took shelter in the old Forteviot Bowling Club, which is now a holiday let owned by Dupplin Estate.

Will got them a key for the club and told them to stay there until it was safe to return home.

He returned to the Liz and Robert’s house to find that the trees had come down.

“All we had to take was our two wee dogs, their beds and our medication”, said Liz.

“We feared the worst, but the trees amazingly had missed the house.

“They had landed beside the courtesy car we have just now.”

It proved a traumatic experience for the couple, who are still without power and phone signal.

But the community rallied around to help them when it looked like they might lose their home.

Liz added: “We have been very shaken and traumatised by the event.

“The storm was bad enough, but this has had quite a profound affect on us.

“Local people have been so kind and helpful in offering shelter and food .

“One lady brought us a pizza straight out of her oven. We can’t thank her enough.”

