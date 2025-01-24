St Johnstone boss makes Jack Sanders pledge amid English interest but takes time over Leeds youngster

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, will weigh-up whether to allow Jack Sanders to return to England next week.

But he has ruled out a Perth departure for his centre-back before Saturday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Gillingham haven’t been put off securing the former Kilmarnock defender by Saints’ decision to turn down their initial offer early in the January transfer window.

It would be a shock if the League One club don’t come back to the table with a higher bid next week.

Valakari, however, only has two out-and-out centre-halves available to select for this weekend’s second half of the Motherwell double-header.

So the possibility of a Sanders deal being struck with Gillingham, or anybody else for that matter, is on the backburner.

“There has been a lot of interest in him,” said Valakari. “I don’t want to lose him.

“We don’t have anyone else for this weekend – we only have two centre-backs ready.

“I have said that I won’t talk anything about this before the weekend.

“After the weekend, we can see where we are.”

Kris Moore decision

Meanwhile, Valakari has also yet to make his mind up on whether to take young Leeds United defender, Kris Moore, on loan for the rest of the season.

The centre-half, who is comfortable play at right-back, has impressed the Saints head coach during his training spell in Scotland.

And Moore could yet earn a short-term deal.

“He has been training three days with us now,” said Valakari. “I like him.

“I like his vision, how he sees the game. I like his technical capability, reading of the game.

“But he will travel back as pre-planned and we’ve not made any decision yet.

“We will see what happens.

“At the moment, if we take a player in he needs to be able to help us now.

“And I believe he could.”