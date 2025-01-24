St Johnstone boss makes Jack Sanders pledge amid English interest but takes time over Leeds youngster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss makes Jack Sanders pledge amid English interest but takes time over Leeds youngster

Simo Valakari will have choices to make next week.

By Eric Nicolson
Jack Sanders warming up.
Image: SNS

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, will weigh-up whether to allow Jack Sanders to return to England next week.

But he has ruled out a Perth departure for his centre-back before Saturday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Gillingham haven’t been put off securing the former Kilmarnock defender by Saints’ decision to turn down their initial offer early in the January transfer window.

It would be a shock if the League One club don’t come back to the table with a higher bid next week.

Valakari, however, only has two out-and-out centre-halves available to select for this weekend’s second half of the Motherwell double-header.

Jack Sanders holds off his man during St Johnstone's 4-0 defeat to Celtic.
Image: SNS.

So the possibility of a Sanders deal being struck with Gillingham, or anybody else for that matter, is on the backburner.

“There has been a lot of interest in him,” said Valakari. “I don’t want to lose him.

“We don’t have anyone else for this weekend – we only have two centre-backs ready.

“I have said that I won’t talk anything about this before the weekend.

“After the weekend, we can see where we are.”

Kris Moore decision

Meanwhile, Valakari has also yet to make his mind up on whether to take young Leeds United defender, Kris Moore, on loan for the rest of the season.

The centre-half, who is comfortable play at right-back, has impressed the Saints head coach during his training spell in Scotland.

And Moore could yet earn a short-term deal.

“He has been training three days with us now,” said Valakari. “I like him.

“I like his vision, how he sees the game. I like his technical capability, reading of the game.

Leeds United defender Kris Moore makes a pass.
Image: Shutterstock.

“But he will travel back as pre-planned and we’ve not made any decision yet.

“We will see what happens.

“At the moment, if we take a player in he needs to be able to help us now.

“And I believe he could.”

