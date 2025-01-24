Auchterarder mum Carol on how smear test ‘saved her life’ after cervical cancer diagnosis

Perthshire mum Carol McPartland believes taking up her last cervical screening invitation saved her life.

The 52-year-old makes sure she goes for a smear test when it is offered every five years.

So in March 2023, when the invitation came through her letterbox, she made sure she attended.

And she was glad she did because despite having no symptoms, the test revealed she had cervical cancer.

“I was absolutely floored when I found out I had cervical cancer,” she explains.

“There is no history of cancer in my family – it was just pot luck.

“But it was a complete shock because I had no symptoms, I was healthy.”

She adds: “I believe having that smear test saved my life – if it hadn’t caught the cancer early, the outcome could have been very different.”

The former bookkeeper went on to have a radical hysterectomy, lymph nodes removed and radiotherapy.

And by the end of 2023, when she had finished treatment, Carol was told she was cancer-free.

Now, as part of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (January 22-28, 2025), Carol is sharing her story to raise awareness of the disease and why she feels it is very important for women to go for regular cervical screenings.

When was Carol diagnosed with cervical cancer?

Carol, who was then aged 50, had her cervical screening done in March 2023.

She then received a follow-up letter to attend an appointment at Perth Royal Infirmary.

“Even when I got a follow-up appointment, I still didn’t think there was anything untoward because I didn’t have any symptoms,” she says.

“But when I was there and spoke to the nurse I knew something was up because of the questions she was asking me.

“A consultant then came in and an internal examination was done.

“But no-one mentioned anything about cervical cancer.

“What threw me was at the end when the consultant gave me a little card.

“On one side were the names and number of two cancer nurses at Ninewells Hospital and on the other side was the green logo for Macmillan Cancer Care.

“The consultant told me not to worry that I was just going through a process.

“It was done with the best intentions but I just thought ‘holy heck there is something big wrong here’.”

Carol then had to go for an MRI scan in late June 2023.

And her consultant called her to inform her that she had cervical cancer.

She was then told about what the treatment options might be including surgery.

What cancer treatment did Carol have?

The Auchterarder mum-of-two had booked a holiday to Spain with her family before she knew about her cervical cancer diagnosis.

But before she went she was told she would need an appointment for a PET scan.

Positron emission tomography (PET) scans produce detailed 3-dimensional images of the inside of the body.

This would determine what type of treatment she would have.

One week into her three week holiday she received a phone call to say an appointment had been arranged.

So Carol flew home to have the scan.

“I sensed there was some urgency in terms of keeping things on track.

“So I travelled home to have the PET scan at Ninewells Hospital.

“The results meant I needed to have surgery and that it would be a radical hysterectomy with lymph nodes also removed.

“I was offered the operation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as there was availability to have it done there by a specialist consultant.

“The surgery took place on August 3.”

An option for further treatment

Afterwards Carol was told the operation was a success.

“They had to make sure they had enough of a clear margin from the removal of the lymph nodes.

“This was so that the cancer cells didn’t spread to other parts of the body.

“I got a phone call to put me at ease and they told me that they were happy with how the surgery had gone and that everything was clear.

“At the end of September I went in to Ninewells for a face to face meeting with my consultant.

“My consultant explained that while I was now clear of cancer he wanted to offer me pelvic radiation just as a precaution.

“Although it was just an option, I just thought why wouldn’t you have it?”

For five days in a row over five weeks Carol had radiotherapy at Ninewells and the treatment finished at the end of November – just before Carol’s 51st birthday.

Being given the all-clear from cervical cancer

After finishing radiotherapy, Carol was relieved to get the all-clear.

“They could tell by looking at the results of scans after the radiotherapy that there was absolutely no issue there,” she says.

“So I knew I was cancer free which is a massive relief because I was almost broken at points through it with the pain and the mental torture.

“You are thinking about your family too and worrying if everything is going to be ok.

“But things are good now and I have a gynaecology oncology check up every three months with my consultant.”

Family support

Carol is grateful for the support of her family – husband Nick, 58, – who is a McDonald’s franchisee – and her daughters Emma, 21 and Lucy, 18.

“I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without them. We pushed through as a family.

“Nick took time off work to drive me to every single radiotherapy appointment.

“There was the cost of the petrol and the long commute, but he was determined he wanted to do it and look after me.

“He was my rock.”

Carol also reveals that her eldest daughter Emma trained and ran the Edinburgh Half Marathon last year.

And she raised around £1000 for a cervical cancer charity – to help others like her mum affected by the disease.

Praise for the NHS

Carol has also praised NHS staff for the care she received during her cancer treatment.

“I was always made to feel I was a number one priority and I knew I was being well looked after.

“The staff at NHS Tayside and NHS Grampian were fantastic.

“I can only commend the treatment I had and how quickly I was seen throughout the whole process.

“There was absolutely nothing I could fault with the care I received.”

Importance of cervical screening

Carol is now looking forward to a healthier 2025 and getting back to a more normal way of life.

“I have started back at the gym and having lots of coffee dates with friends – instead of putting things off.

“It makes you want to make more of your days so going for coffee or walks and just making an effort to do things you are lucky to be able to do.”

She also feels raising awareness of cervical screening is important – especially given her own experience.

“I know going for a smear test is not pleasant and it is one of those things you could just put off.

“You might be thinking I am young I don’t need to do that or I am not having that invasive procedure done.”

She adds: “But it is so important to look after your body.

“I know cervical screening can be uncomfortable and embarrassing but I would urge women to have it done because, quite simply, it could save your life.”