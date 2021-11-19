Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Enter now to celebrate teamwork at the cHeRries Awards 2022

By Kelly Wilson
November 19 2021, 6.00am
Anna Boag, HR and organisational development manager, and Barry Johnstone, director of people, Caledonia Housing Association.

A team of industry specialists will choose who gets to be the top HR team of the year is to be crowned at a prestigious awards ceremony in 2022.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognises excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

One of the accolades of the night will be presented to the Terrific Team of the Year.

It will be won by either an established HR team or a team which has been formed to complete a specific HR project.

Teamwork is key

Nominees should be able to demonstrate how the team have excelled and how this has been recognised across the organisation.

There will be a number of criteria judges will be looking for as evidence including the team successfully partnering with the wider organisation to achieve functional or cross functional success and innovation and collaboration.

They will also be looking at how the team has impacted on the overall success of the company and sustainable teamwork and continuous improvement plans.

Last year’s winner was the Caledonia Housing Association.

Barry Johnstone, Caledonia Housing Association director of people, said: “Being a relatively new team we were delighted to be named HR Team of the Year.

“In an incredibly challenging year, this recognition provided a great boost as it confirmed what we do to help and support staff and customers makes a difference”.

Entries now open

Entries for the awards are now open and close at midnight on Sunday December 5.

It is free to enter and you can enter now at www.cherriesawards.com.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday March 24 2022, at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021,  the cHeRries will also deliver a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods, on the same date.

More details to be announced. You can book your place now at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

