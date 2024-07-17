5 bedroom £440k home in Broughty Ferry tops TSPC charts for June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 bedroom £440k home in Broughty Ferry tops TSPC charts for June

The extended property on Kerrington Crescent was the most popular listing on the property website last month.

By Jack McKeown
An extended house in Broughty Ferry was the most popular listing in June. Image; TSPC.
An extended house in Broughty Ferry was the most popular listing in June. Image; TSPC.

An extended semi-detached home near the waterfront in Broughty Ferry was TSPC’s most looked-at listing last month.

The property website’s 10 most popular properties attracted more than 53,000 page views in June.

The properties covered a range of styles and budgets, from a charming coastal cottage to a one-off architecturally designed home.

As always, Broughty Ferry and Monifieth were popular. Homes in Dundee, Invergowrie and Liff also feature in the top 10.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “The most popular properties in June show us that there’s a huge mix of buyers in the market. All homes in the top 10 featured three bedrooms or more showing that properties offering more space are sought after.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in June are:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 28 Kerrington Crescent, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £440,000
Status: Taken off market
The 5 bedroom home in Broughty Ferry was the top TSPC listing. Image: TSPC.

The top-viewed property in June was this tastefully extended five-bedroom home in Broughty Ferry.

With spacious living areas, a contemporary kitchen, and an outdoor garden room and gym, it’s ideal for family living. Close to excellent schools and local amenities, it’s perfectly situated for convenient and stylish living

2. Monifieth

Address: 9 Panmurefield Terrace, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £260,000
Status: Under offer
A Monifieth bungalow took the second spot. Image: TSPC.

This three-bedroom bungalow in Monifieth attracted plenty of attention, with an offer accepted just seven days after listing.

The home features a spacious driveway, a double garage, and a bright open plan living and dining area. Convenient eaves storage adds to its appeal.

3. Dundee

Address: 105 Magdalen Yard Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £600,000
Status: Active
This elegant house looks over Magdalen Green. Image: TSPC.

In third place is this rarely available and unique B-listed six-bedroom home.

Spread over three floors, it pairs eye-catching architecture with an abundance of space, charm, and style.

Finished with an exceptional eye for detail, the home blends modern interiors with period features.

Located in Dundee’s sought-after West End Lanes conservation area and set directly beside Magdalen Green, it has an enticing blend of historic elegance and contemporary comfort.

4. Invergowrie

Address: 10 Errol Road, Invergowrie
Price: Offers over £350,000
Status: Active
Invergowrie is an ever-popular village. Image: TSPC.

Taking the fourth spot is this charming mid-terraced cottage in Invergowrie. The property benefits from light and airy interiors and an attractive garden.

It has four double bedrooms, two four-piece bathrooms, an en suite shower room, plentiful built-in storage, and open-plan living with a sunny reception room and integrated breakfast kitchen that leads into the garden.

5. Broughty Ferry

Address: 4 Gilston Place, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £235,000
Status: Under offer
With four bedrooms, a spacious kitchen and a conservatory, this bungalow didn’t stay on the market long. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top five is this four-bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Broughty Ferry.

The property features a spacious kitchen with room for dining, which flows into a bright conservatory overlooking the garden. An offer was accepted on this home within nine days of listing.

6. Dundee

Address: 149 Arbroath Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £325,000
Status: Under offer
This impressive detached home is on Arbroath Road. Image: TSPC.

This handsome detached Victorian home is on Dundee’s Arbroath Road. Nicely renovated, it features four bedrooms and three reception rooms.

There are generous gardens to the side and rear, while a driveway and garage offer plenty of parking.

7. Monifieth

Address: 1A Hill Street, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £400,000
Status: Under offer
This bungalow enjoys an enviable location in Monifieth. Image: TSPC.

This detached bungalow in Monifieth is in a popular location on Hill Street.

All four bedrooms feature built in storage and the main bedroom has an en suite shower room.

Externally, iron gates give access to a large driveway and beautifully landscaped gardens that wrap around the property.

A closing date was set eight days after the house was listed and an offer was accepted shortly after.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 1 Katrine Avenue, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £240,000
Status: Under offer
Bungalows proved popular in June, with this four-bed Broughty Ferry home quickly going under offer. Image: TSPC.

Located in a highly sought-after school catchment area, this four-bedroom family home in Broughty Ferry took eighth place.

The main bedroom features its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.

The spacious lounge flows into the dining room offering plenty of space for family gatherings.

A closing date was set after just 10 days.

9. Liff

Address: Hurly Hawkins, Gray Den, Liff
Price: Offers over £575,000
Status: Available
Rural living doesn’t come much better than this one-off home near Liff. Image: TSPC.

Hurly Hawkins is an architecturally designed detached home that enjoys a secluded and highly scenic location in Liff.

Designed to maximise the interplay of space and light, it features three bedrooms and multiple reception rooms.

Hurly Hawkins comes with an incredible 5-acre plot, which includes stunning wraparound gardens.

10. Monifieth

Address: 18 Portpatrick Terrace, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £280,000
Status: Under offer
This Monifieth home didn’t linger on the market for long. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top ten for June is this beautifully presented three-bedroom detached home in Monifieth.

Recently renovated, the property features a newly fitted kitchen, fresh decoration throughout, and an impressive new en suite shower room.

More from Property

Camusurich Lodge has an outstanding Highland Perthshire location. Image: Irvine Geddes.
Escape to the country: Loch Tay chalet offers the ultimate rural retreat for just…
Riverside bungalow for sale in Kinross
Kinross-shire bungalow on the banks of River Devon for sale
Millenview House is a contemporary home near Crieff. Image: Savills.
Stunning £770k newly built rural home near Crieff has wonderful views
The former Victoria Road church.
Former Kirkcaldy church and Boys' Brigade hall turned 5-bedroom house for sale at £425k
The former Ardler School has been fully renovated. Image: Gilson Gray
Former Perthshire school transformed into stylish modern home with stunning mezzanine
Abbotsford Cottage
St Andrews cottage in 'superb' location near Old Course hits market for nearly £800k
Candleford House
£950k Fife country mansion packed with period charm for sale
Monart Road, Perth.
Quirky penthouse apartment with balcony and magnificent view over Perth for sale
Fordell's Lodging, Inverkeithing
Modern home inside A-listed 1600s Fife townhouse with turret for sale
Arthurstone House
Look inside £375K apartment for sale within Perthshire country house

Conversation