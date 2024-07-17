5 bedroom £440k home in Broughty Ferry tops TSPC charts for June

An extended semi-detached home near the waterfront in Broughty Ferry was TSPC’s most looked-at listing last month.

The property website’s 10 most popular properties attracted more than 53,000 page views in June.

The properties covered a range of styles and budgets, from a charming coastal cottage to a one-off architecturally designed home.

As always, Broughty Ferry and Monifieth were popular. Homes in Dundee, Invergowrie and Liff also feature in the top 10.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “The most popular properties in June show us that there’s a huge mix of buyers in the market. All homes in the top 10 featured three bedrooms or more showing that properties offering more space are sought after.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in June are:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 28 Kerrington Crescent, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £440,000

Status: Taken off market

The top-viewed property in June was this tastefully extended five-bedroom home in Broughty Ferry.

With spacious living areas, a contemporary kitchen, and an outdoor garden room and gym, it’s ideal for family living. Close to excellent schools and local amenities, it’s perfectly situated for convenient and stylish living

2. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £260,000

Status: Under offer

This three-bedroom bungalow in Monifieth attracted plenty of attention, with an offer accepted just seven days after listing.

The home features a spacious driveway, a double garage, and a bright open plan living and dining area. Convenient eaves storage adds to its appeal.

3. Dundee

Price: Offers over £600,000

Status: Active

In third place is this rarely available and unique B-listed six-bedroom home.

Spread over three floors, it pairs eye-catching architecture with an abundance of space, charm, and style.

Finished with an exceptional eye for detail, the home blends modern interiors with period features.

Located in Dundee’s sought-after West End Lanes conservation area and set directly beside Magdalen Green, it has an enticing blend of historic elegance and contemporary comfort.

4. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Active

Taking the fourth spot is this charming mid-terraced cottage in Invergowrie. The property benefits from light and airy interiors and an attractive garden.

It has four double bedrooms, two four-piece bathrooms, an en suite shower room, plentiful built-in storage, and open-plan living with a sunny reception room and integrated breakfast kitchen that leads into the garden.

5. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £235,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the top five is this four-bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Broughty Ferry.

The property features a spacious kitchen with room for dining, which flows into a bright conservatory overlooking the garden. An offer was accepted on this home within nine days of listing.

6. Dundee

Price: Offers over £325,000

Status: Under offer

This handsome detached Victorian home is on Dundee’s Arbroath Road. Nicely renovated, it features four bedrooms and three reception rooms.

There are generous gardens to the side and rear, while a driveway and garage offer plenty of parking.

7. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £400,000

Status: Under offer

This detached bungalow in Monifieth is in a popular location on Hill Street.

All four bedrooms feature built in storage and the main bedroom has an en suite shower room.

Externally, iron gates give access to a large driveway and beautifully landscaped gardens that wrap around the property.

A closing date was set eight days after the house was listed and an offer was accepted shortly after.

8. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £240,000

Status: Under offer

Located in a highly sought-after school catchment area, this four-bedroom family home in Broughty Ferry took eighth place.

The main bedroom features its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.

The spacious lounge flows into the dining room offering plenty of space for family gatherings.

A closing date was set after just 10 days.

9. Liff

Price: Offers over £575,000

Status: Available

Hurly Hawkins is an architecturally designed detached home that enjoys a secluded and highly scenic location in Liff.

Designed to maximise the interplay of space and light, it features three bedrooms and multiple reception rooms.

Hurly Hawkins comes with an incredible 5-acre plot, which includes stunning wraparound gardens.

10. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the top ten for June is this beautifully presented three-bedroom detached home in Monifieth.

Recently renovated, the property features a newly fitted kitchen, fresh decoration throughout, and an impressive new en suite shower room.