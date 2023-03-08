Touring Scotland in ultrafast electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Touring Scotland in ultrafast electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

By Jack McKeown
March 8 2023, 9.25am
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT has blistering performance. Image: Ford.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT has blistering performance. Image: Ford.

When Ford launched its first fully electric car they gave it one of the company’s most iconic names. The Mustang Mach-E is named after the legendary muscle car made famous by Steve McQueen in Bullitt.

That’s a bold move for a car that is an SUV rather than a coupe and that is powered by an electric motor rather than a 5.0 litre V8.

Its muscular looks helped justify the decision, however, as did the 360bhp its electric motor produced.

Not content to rest on their laurels, Ford have upped the ante with the new Mustang Mach-E GT. This increases power by a hefty 120bhp, giving the car a massive 480bhp.

Electrifying speed

That actually makes it faster than the Mustang Mach 1 coupe, which is the quickest version of the petrol Mustang coupe sold in the UK.

And with an astonishing 860Nm it has more torque than a Porsche 911 Turbo S. This instantly available pulling power means that no matter how many passengers and how much luggage you pack into your Mustang Mach-E it will still take off from the line like a rocket.

The Mustang Mach-E is a fast and practical EV. Image: Ford.

It will sprint from 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and even that number doesn’t do justice to how quick it is. Full power is delivered the instant you put your foot down. The acceleration pins you back in your seat and makes your stomach tingle.

It’s so fast, in fact, that you’re unlikely to use its full potential very often at all, apart from showing friends how ridiculously quick it is.

Overtaking is easy with a Mach-E GT. Image: Ford.

Even just using half throttle it will still complete overtaking manoeuvres in a couple of heartbeats.

The standard Mustang Mach-E starts at just over £50,000 and the GT version costs £74,460.

Charging

Now for the question everyone asks about electric cars. The Mustang Mach-E GT’s official range is 310 miles. That’s around 25 miles down on the standard Mustang Mach-E.

In real world driving you can expect around 250 miles and in a Scottish winter even less. I charged the Mustang Mach-E GT up to 100% and the readout said I had 197 miles of range.

The interior has a large touchscreen. Image: Ford.

Range predictions are based on how the car’s been driven over the past few months and my Mach-E had been in the grubby mitts of numerous heavy-footed Scottish motoring journalists. A careful owner might be able to eke out a few more miles.

However, 200 miles in winter and 250 in summer should be plenty for most journeys. The only issue is the charging infrastructure remains patchy and unreliable.

We took the Mustang Mach-E on a trip from Dundee to Plockton, near the Isle of Skye. The rapid charger at Roybridge was broken so we had to take a detour to Fort Augustus and plug in there for 45 minutes.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is a good looking electric car. Image: Ford.

During our holiday we plugged in at Kyle of Lochalsh then walked across the Skye Bridge to Kyleakin. When we left the car it was charging nicely, but after a few minutes and for no particular reason it stopped charging and instead of returning to a fully charged car we only reached around 40%. We had to find another charging station and plug in again before heading for lunch.

It’s needless niggles like this that make electric car ownership more of a pain in the backside than it should be.

Practical

None of this is Ford’s fault, however, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a very impressive car. On top of being ridiculously fast it’s extremely roomy and practical.

The boot is a useful rectangular shape and feels bigger than its 402 litre figure suggests. There’s also an 81 litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet that is useful for storing the charging cables.

There’s plenty of space in the boot. Image: Ford.

Rear passengers have plenty of leg room, although the car’s stylish sloping roofline means very tall people will find headroom a little restricted back there.

Four wheel drive helps the car grip on wet roads, although the GT model has so much power that hard acceleration still makes the car squirm and wriggle. If you can life with the firm and slightly twitchy ride it’s very refined and comfortable on long drives.

Charging issues aside I thoroughly enjoyed my week with the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It’s one of the best looking electric cars. It’s thrillingly quick. And it’s extremely practical.

 

Facts

Price: £74,540

0-62mph: 3.7 seconds

Top speed: 124mph

Range: 310 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

