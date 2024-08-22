Mystery over identity of man found dead in River Tay at Aberfeldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Mystery over identity of man found dead in River Tay at Aberfeldy

Police are asking for the public's help in finding out who the man was.

By Kieran Webster
eneral Wade's Bridge crosses the River Tay at Aberfeldy, Perthshire.
Wade's Bridge in Aberfeldy. Image: Shutterstock

Police have launched an appeal to help identify the body of a man found dead in the River Tay at Aberfeldy.

The man was found just before 10am on Saturday near Wade’s Bridge.

Police describe the man as being white and likely in his late 50s or older, about 6ft 4ins in height and of medium build with sandy blond and grey wavy hair.

When he was found he was wearing black underwear.

His death is not believed to be suspicious.

Police seek public help after River Tay death in Aberfeldy

Detective Inspector Simon Murray said: “There were no personal belongings near where he was found, and no one has reported anyone matching his description missing to police.

“We are continuing to carry out inquiries to help us identify where he may have entered the water.

“We would ask any local residents if this description resembles anyone they know who lives locally.

“For any wider public who have been in the Aberfeldy area over the past couple of weeks, does this resemble anyone they may have seen in the area?

Man ‘may have been on holiday in area’

“Has anyone seen personal items either washed up on the shore or discarded near the water?

“Have you seen a car parked in either a car park or a layby in the area that has been there for a few days, abandoned tents or anything out else of the ordinary?

“He may have been on holiday or visiting the Aberfeldy area, so if you have any information or if you have not heard from a friend or family member and this is unusual, please contact us.

“Anyone with any information that may be relevant is urged to contact 101 quoting incident number 1094 of August 17.”

