Mystery over identity of man found dead in River Tay at Aberfeldy

Police have launched an appeal to help identify the body of a man found dead in the River Tay at Aberfeldy.

The man was found just before 10am on Saturday near Wade’s Bridge.

Police describe the man as being white and likely in his late 50s or older, about 6ft 4ins in height and of medium build with sandy blond and grey wavy hair.

When he was found he was wearing black underwear.

His death is not believed to be suspicious.

Detective Inspector Simon Murray said: “There were no personal belongings near where he was found, and no one has reported anyone matching his description missing to police.

“We are continuing to carry out inquiries to help us identify where he may have entered the water.

“We would ask any local residents if this description resembles anyone they know who lives locally.

“For any wider public who have been in the Aberfeldy area over the past couple of weeks, does this resemble anyone they may have seen in the area?

Man ‘may have been on holiday in area’

“Has anyone seen personal items either washed up on the shore or discarded near the water?

“Have you seen a car parked in either a car park or a layby in the area that has been there for a few days, abandoned tents or anything out else of the ordinary?

“He may have been on holiday or visiting the Aberfeldy area, so if you have any information or if you have not heard from a friend or family member and this is unusual, please contact us.

“Anyone with any information that may be relevant is urged to contact 101 quoting incident number 1094 of August 17.”