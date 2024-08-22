New St Johnstone CEO Francis Smith sets out main McDiarmid Park goal

New St Johnstone CEO, Francis Smith, has pledged to bring owner Adam Webb’s “vision to life”.

As revealed in Courier Sport, the 42-year-old has taken over from interim chief executive, Stan Harris.

The former Scottish hurdler has a head start in getting to grips with his new role, having been in charge at Saints in the Community.

Now he has been tasked with increasing revenue in the first era of foreign ownership at McDiarmid Park.

“I am honoured and proud to be named the chief executive of such a special football club,” said Smith.

“There is a great opportunity to drive forward and in a positive direction.

“It is an exciting time where we will be working hard to bring the vision of Adam and our investors to life.

“I know the majority of the staff within the club already and have a good working relationship with them.

“We have a massive opportunity commercially at this club. We need to make sure we are driving business Monday to Friday and not just on a Saturday. That is something we will be looking at immediately.”

High energy

Webb said: “Fran is a dynamic leader and a perfect fit for the club going forward.

“His success at the Community Trust has been remarkable.

“The club has numerous improvements and initiatives underway and Fran’s high energy and organisational ability will serve us well.”

Webb wanted to put on record his gratitude to Harris, who steadied the ship financially after he returned to the club last June and then helped ensure there was a smooth transition of ownership.

He first served as a director nearly 20 years ago.

“The St Johnstone community cannot thank Stan enough for his selfless service to the club as chairman and CEO,” said Webb.

“He is and always will be a Saints hero.

“We will call on Stan’s skills and experience in the future but we understand he has more than done his bit for now.”

Privilege

Harris said: “It has been a privilege to work and assist a football club that is – and will continue to be – very close to my heart.

“It was always going to be the case that I would step aside at this point but I will always be on hand to offer guidance whenever needed moving forward.

“I’ll not be a stranger in the boardroom or the stands at McDiarmid Park and look forward to seeing as many of our fans as possible in the near future.”