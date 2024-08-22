New St Johnstone CEO Francis Smith sets out main McDiarmid Park goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New St Johnstone CEO Francis Smith sets out main McDiarmid Park goal

The 42-year-old succeeds Stan Harris at the Perth club.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone CEO; Francis Smith.
St Johnstone CEO; Francis Smith. Image: St Johnstone.

New St Johnstone CEO, Francis Smith, has pledged to bring owner Adam Webb’s “vision to life”.

As revealed in Courier Sport, the 42-year-old has taken over from interim chief executive, Stan Harris.

The former Scottish hurdler has a head start in getting to grips with his new role, having been in charge at Saints in the Community.

Now he has been tasked with increasing revenue in the first era of foreign ownership at McDiarmid Park.

“I am honoured and proud to be named the chief executive of such a special football club,” said Smith.

“There is a great opportunity to drive forward and in a positive direction.

“It is an exciting time where we will be working hard to bring the vision of Adam and our investors to life.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before the recent Aberdeen game.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before the recent Aberdeen game. Image: SNS.

“I know the majority of the staff within the club already and have a good working relationship with them.

“We have a massive opportunity commercially at this club. We need to make sure we are driving business Monday to Friday and not just on a Saturday. That is something we will be looking at immediately.”

High energy

Webb said: “Fran is a dynamic leader and a perfect fit for the club going forward.

“His success at the Community Trust has been remarkable.

“The club has numerous improvements and initiatives underway and Fran’s high energy and organisational ability will serve us well.”

Webb wanted to put on record his gratitude to Harris, who steadied the ship financially after he returned to the club last June and then helped ensure there was a smooth transition of ownership.

Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
Geoff Brown and Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

He first served as a director nearly 20 years ago.

“The St Johnstone community cannot thank Stan enough for his selfless service to the club as chairman and CEO,” said Webb.

“He is and always will be a Saints hero.

“We will call on Stan’s skills and experience in the future but we understand he has more than done his bit for now.”

Privilege

Harris said: “It has been a privilege to work and assist a football club that is – and will continue to be – very close to my heart.

“It was always going to be the case that I would step aside at this point but I will always be on hand to offer guidance whenever needed moving forward.

“I’ll not be a stranger in the boardroom or the stands at McDiarmid Park and look forward to seeing as many of our fans as possible in the near future.”

