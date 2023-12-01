Emergency crews called to fire in the open near Dunfermline Cemetery

Firefighters extinguished a fire near Dunfermline Cemetery on Friday night.

Crews were called to an area on Robertson Road, behind the cemetery, at 9.20pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one appliance was at the scene.

Firefighters left the scene at 9.54pm after extinguishing the blaze.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire in the open on Robertson Road.

“The crews booked attendance at 9.20pm.

“One appliance was there from Dunfermline.

“The area was behind the cemetery, at the junction between Robertson Road and Bellyeoman Road.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.