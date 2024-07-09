Car crashes off A92 in Fife as emergency services called to scene

Emergency services have been called to the A92 in Fife after a car crashed into a field near Freuchie.

The road was closed both ways between Freuchie and Ladybank, north of Glenrothes, at around 11.20am.

Traffic started moving again just after noon.

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

On driver said: “Coming through Freuchie I could see flashing lights in the distance.

“Traffic started to build close to the bridge over the River Eden.

Several emergency services at scene of A92 crash near Freuchie

“Several emergency crews were at the scene and no cars were getting by for a while.

“One vehicle is on its side in the field down the banking.

“Traffic started moving again just after 12 when police and the ambulance left the scene.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call to a one-car crash on the A92 in Fife.

“The car has gone off the road.

“We had two appliances in attendance, one from Glenrothes and the other from Auchtermuchty.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more details.