Watch moment Angus Provost leaves councillor in tears as he faces resignation calls

A video capturing the moment Angus Provost Brian Boyd left a councillor in tears has emerged.

Mr Boyd apologised last month for going “over the score” with Lois Speed at a council meeting in Forfar.

But he is now facing resignation calls after footage revealed the full extent of his chamber rant.

Ms Speed had lodged an emergency motion aimed at reversing a decision to remove 22 early years practitioner (EYP) posts from P1 classrooms.

‘When I stand up, everyone here sits down’

As the Arbroath Independent councillor discusses “members of the community” and “those impacted”, the Provost interrupts her before getting off his seat.

He then says: “When I stand up, everyone here sits down.”

Ms Speed pleads: “I’m building up to my question.”

Carnoustie Independent Mr Boyd goes on to read standing orders – committee rules – to Ms Speed before asking: “Have I made myself clear?”

She expresses confusion over the incident and begins to ask a question, following direction from the Provost, before leaving the chamber in tears.

Fellow councillors, including Craig Fotheringham and Derek Wann, then criticise Mr Boyd for his actions.

Mr Wann says: “Provost, I think that was a little bit unfair of you.”

Mr Fotheringham adds: “That is a disgrace. An absolute disgrace, Provost.”

But Mr Boyd, raising his voice, replies: “We have rules that have to be stood by.

“You should know that as a depute provost yourself.

“Anyway, moving on.”

‘He must be removed’

The incident was recorded for public viewing but it has only emerged in the wake of last week’s general election.

It has now been shared by several Angus councillors on X.

Montrose Conservative councillor Iain Gall said it was a “dark day for democracy in Angus”.

He wrote: “Disgusting behaviour and he must be removed as he is not fit to continue his role.”

Speaking to The Courier, he added: “This was a clear abuse of power. It was bizarre and surreal behaviour.

“With the benefit of hindsight many of us can’t believe we didn’t just stand up and walk out in protest.

“But it was one of those moments who can’t quite believe what is happening.

“He must stand down. He is not fit for the role.”

‘Legitimate questions’

Writing on X, Monifieth Labour councillor Heather Dornan said: “His reaction was over the top.

“The meeting up until that point had been tense but no one has raised their voice and Cllr Speed certainly didn’t.

“It’s unacceptable that anyone would be faced with that in chamber when asking legitimate questions of council, least of all from the Provost.

“Our job as councillors is to ask difficult questions and we should not be intimidated in meetings for doing so.”

We have asked Mr Boyd to respond, while Ms Speed declined to comment.

At last month’s meeting, he later told the chamber: “It’s a very terse day and this is an opportune time for me to apologise to Lois.

“I’m a very dramatic person at the best of times and I did go over the score. I hope she’ll accept my apology.”