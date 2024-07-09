Watch moment Angus Provost leaves councillor in tears as he faces resignation calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Watch moment Angus Provost leaves councillor in tears as he faces resignation calls

Video has emerged of incident that led to Brian Boyd apologising for going ‘over the score’ with Lois Speed.

By Lindsey Hamilton

A video capturing the moment Angus Provost Brian Boyd left a councillor in tears has emerged.

Mr Boyd apologised last month for going “over the score” with Lois Speed at a council meeting in Forfar.

But he is now facing resignation calls after footage revealed the full extent of his chamber rant.

Ms Speed had lodged an emergency motion aimed at reversing a decision to remove 22 early years practitioner (EYP) posts from P1 classrooms.

‘When I stand up, everyone here sits down’

As the Arbroath Independent councillor discusses “members of the community” and “those impacted”, the Provost interrupts her before getting off his seat.

He then says: “When I stand up, everyone here sits down.”

Ms Speed pleads: “I’m building up to my question.”

Carnoustie Independent Mr Boyd goes on to read standing orders – committee rules – to Ms Speed before asking: “Have I made myself clear?”

She expresses confusion over the incident and begins to ask a question, following direction from the Provost, before leaving the chamber in tears.

Angus council provost row
Brian Boyd and Lois Speed. Image: DC Thomson

Fellow councillors, including Craig Fotheringham and Derek Wann, then criticise Mr Boyd for his actions.

Mr Wann says: “Provost, I think that was a little bit unfair of you.”

Mr Fotheringham adds: “That is a disgrace. An absolute disgrace, Provost.”

But Mr Boyd, raising his voice, replies: “We have rules that have to be stood by.

“You should know that as a depute provost yourself.

“Anyway, moving on.”

‘He must be removed’

The incident was recorded for public viewing but it has only emerged in the wake of last week’s general election.

It has now been shared by several Angus councillors on X.

Montrose Conservative councillor Iain Gall said it was a “dark day for democracy in Angus”.

He wrote: “Disgusting behaviour and he must be removed as he is not fit to continue his role.”

Angus provost row
Montrose councillor Iain Gall. Image: Angus Council

Speaking to The Courier, he added: “This was a clear abuse of power. It was bizarre and surreal behaviour.

“With the benefit of hindsight many of us can’t believe we didn’t just stand up and walk out in protest.

“But it was one of those moments who can’t quite believe what is happening.

“He must stand down. He is not fit for the role.”

‘Legitimate questions’

Writing on X, Monifieth Labour councillor Heather Dornan said: “His reaction was over the top.

“The meeting up until that point had been tense but no one has raised their voice and Cllr Speed certainly didn’t.

Angus provost row
Councillor Heather Dornan. Image: Angus Council

“It’s unacceptable that anyone would be faced with that in chamber when asking legitimate questions of council, least of all from the Provost.

“Our job as councillors is to ask difficult questions and we should not be intimidated in meetings for doing so.”

We have asked Mr Boyd to respond, while Ms Speed declined to comment.

At last month’s meeting, he later told the chamber: “It’s a very terse day and this is an opportune time for me to apologise to Lois.

“I’m a very dramatic person at the best of times and I did go over the score. I hope she’ll accept my apology.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Mhairi Ovenstone.
Newport gymnastics club embezzler praised for paying back £30k
Grant Gibb appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Powerline worker's career over after causing A90 crash that broke woman's collarbone
Rainfall map on Wednesday morning across Dundee Angus and Perthshire
Parts of Angus could be hit with 26 hours of heavy rain
Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Unpaid work for Dundee kebab delivery driver who sexually assaulted teens at Angus pyjama…
Glamis Castle.
Bumper entry of nearly 2,000 vehicles set to take the road to Glamis Extravaganza
Kelly Walker appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Crooked Arbroath carer used disabled client's bank card to steal £1.4k
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Brechin Babet housing recovery plan due a year after storm devastation
Poppy Bubbles entertains kids and adults alike at Carnoustie Gala Day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
50 great pictures as Carnoustie Gala Day pulls the crowds
Parts of Arbroath Abbey are still fenced off. Image: Supplied
Crumbling Arbroath Abbey needs more work before visitors can roam freely
2
Salty's is set to open in Montrose
First look at £500k Montrose restaurant with real helicopter play area

Conversation