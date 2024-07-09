Dundee tennis courts reopen after £164k refurbishment work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee tennis courts reopen after £164k refurbishment work

Dundee City Council had been awarded the money by the LTA to help bring the city's courts up to standard.

By Laura Devlin
Upgrades to tennis courts in Dundee began in January, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee’s tennis courts have officially reopened to the public after a £164,000 refurbishment project.

In January, work paid for by the Lawn Tennis Association began on series of improvements across the city’s 24 courts.

This included treatment of surfaces, repainting court surfacing and lines, and infrastructure works to fencing.

Smart gates have also been installed at the locations which require users to book for free online via the LTA website.

The courts at Baxter Park, Dawson Park, Camperdown Park, Dudhope Park, Fairmuir Park, South Road Park, and Victoria Park have all benefited from the funding.

Tennis will be ‘opened up to more players’

The improvements are part of a nationwide programme of investment to existing park tennis courts to bring them back to life for the benefit of communities across the country.

Speaking on the work, Julie Porter – chief operating Officer at the LTA – said she hoped the improvements would pave the way for a new generation of talent.

She said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Dundee City Council officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

The tennis courts in Broughty Ferry have previously been upgraded. Image: DC Thomson.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis.

“Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

Dundee council ‘committed’ to park investment

Councillor Steven Rome, convener of the council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, added: “It’s very positive to see this additional investment in our city’s sporting facilities for community use.

“Residents can be assured Dundee’s park tennis courts meet the high LTA standards.

“We are committed to investing in and maintaining the city’s outdoor assets, including tennis courts, as we continually make improvements to our communal outdoor spaces.”

Conversation