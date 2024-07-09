Dundee tennis courts reopen after £164k refurbishment work

Dundee’s tennis courts have officially reopened to the public after a £164,000 refurbishment project.

In January, work paid for by the Lawn Tennis Association began on series of improvements across the city’s 24 courts.

This included treatment of surfaces, repainting court surfacing and lines, and infrastructure works to fencing.

Smart gates have also been installed at the locations which require users to book for free online via the LTA website.

The courts at Baxter Park, Dawson Park, Camperdown Park, Dudhope Park, Fairmuir Park, South Road Park, and Victoria Park have all benefited from the funding.

Tennis will be ‘opened up to more players’

The improvements are part of a nationwide programme of investment to existing park tennis courts to bring them back to life for the benefit of communities across the country.

Speaking on the work, Julie Porter – chief operating Officer at the LTA – said she hoped the improvements would pave the way for a new generation of talent.

She said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Dundee City Council officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis.

“Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

Dundee council ‘committed’ to park investment

Councillor Steven Rome, convener of the council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, added: “It’s very positive to see this additional investment in our city’s sporting facilities for community use.

“Residents can be assured Dundee’s park tennis courts meet the high LTA standards.

“We are committed to investing in and maintaining the city’s outdoor assets, including tennis courts, as we continually make improvements to our communal outdoor spaces.”