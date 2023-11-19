Thousands of pounds worth of upgrades to Dundee tennis courts set to begin in January

Thousands of pounds worth of upgrades to Dundee’s tennis courts are set to begin in the new year.

Dundee City Council has been awarded more than £164,000 by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to help bring the city’s courts up to LTA standard.

The funding will go towards improvements such treatment of surfaces, repainting court surfacing and lines, infrastructure works to fencing and installation of smart gates.

Dundee’s 24 tennis courts in council-run parks will be upgraded using the funds, with the exception of the facilities at Camperdown Park, Baxter Park and Broughty Ferry Esplanade which have already received such improvements.

Work scheduled to begin in January

A report which will go before the local authority’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee on Monday details the work is scheduled to begin in January.

And all going according to plan, it will be completed in time for the Easter break.

Under a partnership with Tennis Scotland, Dundee City Council will commit to covering the maintenance and operating costs and set aside future refurbishment costs for all venues in 10 years.

Tennis Scotland will also deliver participation and coaching programmes, manage the clubs park booking system and ensure the income derived from booking of floodlighting and hire of courts to independent operators is received by the council.

The revamp of the Broughty Ferry Esplanade courts last year sparked hopes the ‘next Andy Murray’ could be found in the city.

Speaking at the time, SNP councillor for the Ferry Kevin Cordell said: “This investment in tennis at the Esplanade will be the final piece of the jigsaw in improving facilities in the Ferry for those who dream of being the next Andy Murray or those simply looking to keep themselves active.

“If a town like Dunblane can produce tennis champions, then so can Broughty Ferry and these improved facilities can only benefit those who wish to play the game they love.”