Thousands of pounds worth of upgrades to Dundee tennis courts set to begin in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Thousands of pounds worth of upgrades to Dundee tennis courts set to begin in January

Dundee City Council has been awarded more than £164,000 by LTA to help bring the city's courts up to standard.

By Laura Devlin
Upgrades to tennis courts in Dundee are set to begin in January, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Upgrades to tennis courts in Dundee are set to begin in January, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Thousands of pounds worth of upgrades to Dundee’s tennis courts are set to begin in the new year.

Dundee City Council has been awarded more than £164,000 by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to help bring the city’s courts up to LTA standard.

The funding will go towards improvements such treatment of surfaces, repainting court surfacing and lines, infrastructure works to fencing and installation of smart gates.

Dundee’s 24 tennis courts in council-run parks will be upgraded using the funds, with the exception of the facilities at Camperdown Park, Baxter Park and Broughty Ferry Esplanade which have already received such improvements.

Work scheduled to begin in January

A report which will go before the local authority’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee on Monday details the work is scheduled to begin in January.

And all going according to plan, it will be completed in time for the Easter break.

Under a partnership with Tennis Scotland, Dundee City Council will commit to covering the maintenance and operating costs and set aside future refurbishment costs for all venues in 10 years.

Tennis Scotland will also deliver participation and coaching programmes, manage the clubs park booking system and ensure the income derived from booking of floodlighting and hire of courts to independent operators is received by the council.

The Broughty Ferry Esplanade courts were upgraded last year. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The revamp of the Broughty Ferry Esplanade courts last year sparked hopes the ‘next Andy Murray’ could be found in the city.

Speaking at the time, SNP councillor for the Ferry Kevin Cordell said: “This investment in tennis at the Esplanade will be the final piece of the jigsaw in improving facilities in the Ferry for those who dream of being the next Andy Murray or those simply looking to keep themselves active.

“If a town like Dunblane can produce tennis champions, then so can Broughty Ferry and these improved facilities can only benefit those who wish to play the game they love.”

More from Dundee

Crowds enjoy Winterfest at Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor claims families can still have 'so much fun' this Christmas despite Winterfest…
Hot Dog smiles from two youngsters at the Sausage and Cider Festival took place on Friday Night at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Date revealed for Sausage and Cider Festival's 2024 return to Dundee's Slessor Gardens
More than 1,500 people marched through Dundee in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.
27 pictures from 'awe-inspiring' pro-Palestine march in Dundee attended by 1,500+ protesters
Emergency services outside the V&A in Dundee after pedestrian hit by car
Male pedestrian hit by car outside V&A in Dundee
Police erected a blue tent outside a house in Brownhill Road, Charleston, Dundee.
Dundee 'unexplained' death - man named
CR0045804, Laura Devlin, Dundee, Samantha Bruce of the Lochee Community Larder for this week's Ask a Local - Also hoping to get general pics of the High Street, Lochee Park, the High Street clock as well for the piece. Picture shows; Samantha Bruce who works at the Lochee Community Larder. Wednesday 15th November, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ask a Local: Your insider's guide to the 5 best things about Lochee
(left to right) Creative Dundee's Aeilish Victoria, creative spaces producer; Freya Barcroft, digital producer; Gillian Easson, director; Claire Dufour, creative climate producer; Jen Collins, programmes producer.
Creative Dundee celebrates 15 years of 'amplifying and connecting' the city
Time to celebrate! Image: Paul Reid
Dundee University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two
Police have been guarding a small, blue tent in the garden on Brownhill Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Police guard tent in Dundee garden after 'unexplained' death of man, 50
Protesters at a recent demonstration in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Route of Dundee pro-Palestine march revealed as over 1,000 expected to join protest this…
9

Conversation