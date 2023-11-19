Dundee councillor claims families can still have ‘so much fun’ this Christmas despite Winterfest blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee councillor claims families can still have ‘so much fun’ this Christmas despite Winterfest blow

Locals have criticised the local authority's festive plans after the major event was downscaled for 2023.

By James Simpson
Crowds enjoy Winterfest at Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Crowds enjoy Winterfest at Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A councillor claims families can still have “so much fun” and make “truly special memories” in Dundee this Christmas despite a major event being scaled back.

Dundee Winterfest is moving from Slessor Gardens to an area near City Square this year – ditching its home of the last two years.

It means the big wheel, ice rink and children’s rides are gone – with just a small number of stalls expected to be present.

Promoter M&N Events said it was due to poor footfall.

Although the event was not organised by Dundee City Council, the local authority was a major backer of Winterfest.

Councillor’s previous ‘pride’ over Dundee Winterfest

Council leader John Alexander previously said he hoped it would become a permanent fixture.

Speaking before the inaugural Winterfest in 2021, he said: “I know that people have been calling out for years in the city for more investment and more activities around Christmas time, so the fact that we’ve delivered that this year and we’ve done it across the city centre and Slessor Gardens is a symbol of pride for me.”

And he added: “Events like this are really important because they help create vibrancy.”

The council later hailed a £2.6 million boost to the city’s economy from the first Winterfest.

Calls for previous Christmas celebrations to return

Since news of Winterfest being scaled down broke this week, the council has faced criticism – with many saying the current festive offering is not good enough and asking for the return of city centre celebrations from years gone by.

The Courier asked the council’s administration whether it could have done more to make Winterfest a success and whether it planned to adapt its plans in future years as a result.

In a statement, Councillor Steven Rome – the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener for the SNP administration – did not reveal whether it would change how they plan future celebrations.

John Alexander with his councillor colleague Steven Rome. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

He said: “We’re grateful to have had Winterfest in Dundee over the last couple of years, complementing the council’s own enhanced Christmas offering.

“However, we’re also acutely aware of the huge impact that the cost of living crisis is having on families and businesses alike – particularly over the Christmas period.

“This year we are again focusing our efforts on a packed calendar of traditional festive entertainment which is free for everyone to enjoy.

“The season kicks off with the Dundee Hooley on November 25, then continues with lots of family fun in the City Square and across Dundee.

Dundee City Square lit up for Christmas.
Dundee’s City Square during Christmas 2022.

“There’s something for everyone – fun activities and entertainment, Christmas makers markets, meet and greet Santa, crafts, live music and more.

“And of course, the city centre will be lit to get everyone in the festive spirit.

“With so much free fun on offer, I’m sure that families and visitors alike will make some truly special memories here this winter.”

Dundee Winterfest runs in its new location between December 1 and 24, from 10am to 6pm each day.

