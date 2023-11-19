Dundee councillor claims families can still have ‘so much fun’ this Christmas despite Winterfest blow

A councillor claims families can still have “so much fun” and make “truly special memories” in Dundee this Christmas despite a major event being scaled back.

Dundee Winterfest is moving from Slessor Gardens to an area near City Square this year – ditching its home of the last two years.

It means the big wheel, ice rink and children’s rides are gone – with just a small number of stalls expected to be present.

Promoter M&N Events said it was due to poor footfall.

Although the event was not organised by Dundee City Council, the local authority was a major backer of Winterfest.

Councillor’s previous ‘pride’ over Dundee Winterfest

Council leader John Alexander previously said he hoped it would become a permanent fixture.

Speaking before the inaugural Winterfest in 2021, he said: “I know that people have been calling out for years in the city for more investment and more activities around Christmas time, so the fact that we’ve delivered that this year and we’ve done it across the city centre and Slessor Gardens is a symbol of pride for me.”

And he added: “Events like this are really important because they help create vibrancy.”

The council later hailed a £2.6 million boost to the city’s economy from the first Winterfest.

Calls for previous Christmas celebrations to return

Since news of Winterfest being scaled down broke this week, the council has faced criticism – with many saying the current festive offering is not good enough and asking for the return of city centre celebrations from years gone by.

The Courier asked the council’s administration whether it could have done more to make Winterfest a success and whether it planned to adapt its plans in future years as a result.

In a statement, Councillor Steven Rome – the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener for the SNP administration – did not reveal whether it would change how they plan future celebrations.

He said: “We’re grateful to have had Winterfest in Dundee over the last couple of years, complementing the council’s own enhanced Christmas offering.

“However, we’re also acutely aware of the huge impact that the cost of living crisis is having on families and businesses alike – particularly over the Christmas period.

“This year we are again focusing our efforts on a packed calendar of traditional festive entertainment which is free for everyone to enjoy.

“The season kicks off with the Dundee Hooley on November 25, then continues with lots of family fun in the City Square and across Dundee.

“There’s something for everyone – fun activities and entertainment, Christmas makers markets, meet and greet Santa, crafts, live music and more.

“And of course, the city centre will be lit to get everyone in the festive spirit.

“With so much free fun on offer, I’m sure that families and visitors alike will make some truly special memories here this winter.”

Dundee Winterfest runs in its new location between December 1 and 24, from 10am to 6pm each day.