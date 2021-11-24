Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee council leader hopes Winterfest will become ‘permanent fixture’ at Christmas

By Matteo Bell
November 24 2021, 6.03pm Updated: November 24 2021, 9.13pm
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander on the ice ahead of the opening of Winterfest
Council leader John Alexander at the Winterfest ice rink.

Dundee’s council leader says he hopes Winterfest at Slessor Gardens can become a permanent feature of the city’s Christmas celebrations.

John Alexander has taken to the ice at the new Waterfront rink ahead of the festival opening to the public on Friday.

The ice rink is joined by a Christmas market, bar, big wheel and children’s rides in what is the first proper festive event at the venue.

And while this is Winterfest’s debut, Mr Alexander says he is keen to see something similar in place year after year.

The Christmas village includes a Bavarian-themed bar.
The Christmas village includes a Bavarian-themed bar.

He told The Courier: “I’m really excited, both as a father to two young children who are dead excited about Christmas and as the leader of the council.

“This is the biggest and best Christmas showcase that we’ve managed to put on in a great number of years.

“I know that people have been calling out for years in the city for more investment and more activities around Christmas time, so the fact that we’ve delivered that this year and we’ve done it across the city centre and Slessor Gardens is a symbol of pride for me.

“I want this to be a permanent fixture but I also want us to learn from what we’ve done.

The big wheel.
The big wheel.

“This is the first time we’ve done it in this way – there will be elements that we can build on and improve on.

“I’m looking at how we include businesses and organisations who perhaps want to partner or sponsor this event to make it bigger and better.

“It needs to be accessible to everyone in the city and like I say this is just the start.

“It’s just the beginning.”

‘It’s creating hundreds – hopefully thousands – of jobs’

Winterfest is part of a series of festive events and activities taking place in the city centre this year.

But Mr Alexander insists the council’s focus is not solely on investing in the Waterfront.

He said: “The Waterfront has allowed us to bring in money from lots of places, from the Scottish Government, from the European Union, from other sources.

John Alexander on the ice.

“It’s a leveraging tool and it’s creating jobs, hundreds – hopefully thousands – of jobs.

“Events like this are really important because they help create vibrancy.

“I’m very conscious of the problems that have faced retail for a number of years and have been compounded by Covid.

“This type of event will not only benefit the stallholders here, but benefit our businesses from retail all the way through to bars and restaurants.”

On Thursday look out for our interactive map, telling you all you need to know about Winterfest 2021.

Dundee Winterfest: Organisers launch app for Christmas event

More from The Courier