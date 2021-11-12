Dundee Winterfest: Organisers launch app for Christmas event

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new mobile phone app has been launched for Winterfest – two weeks before the Dundee Christmas event takes off.

It is hoped the festival will attract thousands of people to Slessor Gardens and the city centre when it opens on Friday November 26.

The app offers booking options for the ice rink and the big wheel.

Organisers M&N Events say the app will also help to promote other businesses in the city and assist with Covid-19 track and trace.

Monique Thomson, from M&N Events, said: “Everyone is really looking forward to a great Christmas and the app is designed to make things as convenient as possible.

“Not only does it help with keeping us safe with track and trace, but by booking in advance it means you don’t have to queue when you arrive.

“It’s a great resource for people who want to plan ahead and, for example, enjoy a session on the ice rink and meet up with friends afterwards at the Bavarian Bar.

‘Ideal opportunity’ to promote businesses

“It’s also an ideal opportunity for Dundee companies to be promoting their businesses to people visiting the city, perhaps for the first time, for the festive highlights.”

Construction of the big wheel at Slessor Gardens got under way earlier this week.

But there has been some criticism over the organisers’ pricing of stalls at the Christmas market.