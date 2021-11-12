Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Winterfest: Organisers launch app for Christmas event

By James Simpson
November 12 2021, 12.50pm
Nisa Jordan and Monique Thomson from the Winterfest organisers.
A new mobile phone app has been launched for Winterfest – two weeks before the Dundee Christmas event takes off.

It is hoped the festival will attract thousands of people to Slessor Gardens and the city centre when it opens on Friday November 26.

The app offers booking options for the ice rink and the big wheel.

Organisers M&N Events say the app will also help to promote other businesses in the city and assist with Covid-19 track and trace.

Construction of the big wheel for Winterfest started earlier this week.

Monique Thomson, from M&N Events, said: “Everyone is really looking forward to a great Christmas and the app is designed to make things as convenient as possible.

“Not only does it help with keeping us safe with track and trace, but by booking in advance it means you don’t have to queue when you arrive.

“It’s a great resource for people who want to plan ahead and, for example, enjoy a session on the ice rink and meet up with friends afterwards at the Bavarian Bar.

‘Ideal opportunity’ to promote businesses

“It’s also an ideal opportunity for Dundee companies to be promoting their businesses to people visiting the city, perhaps for the first time, for the festive highlights.”

Construction of the big wheel at Slessor Gardens got under way earlier this week.

But there has been some criticism over the organisers’ pricing of stalls at the Christmas market.

Dundee’s West End Christmas is back, bigger and better than ever

