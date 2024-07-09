Dundee United title winner finds new club – and links up with another former Tannadice ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United title winner finds new club – and links up with another former Tannadice ace

Alex Greive was one of 15 players to depart the Terrors in the close season.

By Alan Temple
Alex Greive was part of the United side to win the Championship title
Alex Greive was part of the United side to win the Championship title. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United forward Alex Greive has joined Irish top-flight outfit Bohemian FC.

The New Zealand international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Tangerines from St Mirren, notching one goal and two assists from 13 appearances as United claimed the Championship title.

However, the Terrors did not pursue a permanent deal following his release by the Buddies – and he has now made the switch to Dublin.

Greive will link up with Tannadice academy graduate Archie Meekison, who joined the Dalymount side last week. 

Dundee United's Alex Greive attempts to make something happen down the flank
Alex Greive attempts to make something happen for United. Image: SNS

He told the club’s official website: “I know Archie (Meekison) from being with Dundee United last season too and Jake Carroll (ex-Motherwell) from when we were both in Glasgow, so there are a few familiar faces at the club already.

“I’ve trained with the team the last two days and have really enjoyed it. There is a great set-up here and the manager is ambitious. I am really looking forward to getting started now.”

