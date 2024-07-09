Dundee United title winner finds new club – and links up with another former Tannadice ace

Former Dundee United forward Alex Greive has joined Irish top-flight outfit Bohemian FC.

The New Zealand international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Tangerines from St Mirren, notching one goal and two assists from 13 appearances as United claimed the Championship title.

However, the Terrors did not pursue a permanent deal following his release by the Buddies – and he has now made the switch to Dublin.

Greive will link up with Tannadice academy graduate Archie Meekison, who joined the Dalymount side last week.

He told the club’s official website: “I know Archie (Meekison) from being with Dundee United last season too and Jake Carroll (ex-Motherwell) from when we were both in Glasgow, so there are a few familiar faces at the club already.

“I’ve trained with the team the last two days and have really enjoyed it. There is a great set-up here and the manager is ambitious. I am really looking forward to getting started now.”