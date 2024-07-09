Quirky penthouse apartment with balcony and magnificent view over Perth for sale

A stunning penthouse apartment boasting a magnificent view over Perth is on the market.

The three-bedroom maisonette is on Monart Road – a central location for getting into the city centre.

A lift takes you directly up to the apartment, leading out to an entrance hallway.

This floor is home to the main bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom, a second double bedroom and a bathroom.

Open-plan living is on offer at the penthouse, with a living room, dining and kitchen area on the second floor.

Also on this floor is a third double bedroom and an additional shower room.

The main feature of the property is the large balcony, which has a view right across the Fair City.

Patio doors from the living space take you out to the terrace.

The Perth penthouse maisonette apartment is being marketed by Next Home for offers over £285,000.