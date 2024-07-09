Property Quirky penthouse apartment with balcony and magnificent view over Perth for sale The three-bedroom maisonette apartment is in a central location. By Chloe Burrell July 9 2024, 1:08pm July 9 2024, 1:08pm Share Quirky penthouse apartment with balcony and magnificent view over Perth for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5034936/perth-penthouse-apartment-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment A penthouse on Monart Road in Perth has gone up for sale. Image: Next Home A stunning penthouse apartment boasting a magnificent view over Perth is on the market. The three-bedroom maisonette is on Monart Road – a central location for getting into the city centre. A lift takes you directly up to the apartment, leading out to an entrance hallway. The property on Monart Road. Image: Next Home The entrance hallway has a staircase leading up to the next floor of the maisonette. Image: Next The main bedroom. Image: Next Home The en-suite bathroom next to the main bedroom. Image: Next Home There is a second double bedroom on the lower floor. Image: Next Home The bathroom. Image: Next Home This floor is home to the main bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom, a second double bedroom and a bathroom. Open-plan living is on offer at the penthouse, with a living room, dining and kitchen area on the second floor. Also on this floor is a third double bedroom and an additional shower room. The living room. Image: Next Home The living, dining and kitchen area are all open-plan. Image: Next Home The kitchen. Image: Next Home The third bedroom. Image: Next Home The shower room. Image: Next Home The balcony. Image: Next Home The terrace is the main feature of the penthouse. Image: Next Home The main feature of the property is the large balcony, which has a view right across the Fair City. Patio doors from the living space take you out to the terrace. The Perth penthouse maisonette apartment is being marketed by Next Home for offers over £285,000.
