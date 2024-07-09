Quirky penthouse apartment with balcony and magnificent view over Perth for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quirky penthouse apartment with balcony and magnificent view over Perth for sale

The three-bedroom maisonette apartment is in a central location.

By Chloe Burrell
Monart Road, Perth.
A penthouse on Monart Road in Perth has gone up for sale. Image: Next Home

A stunning penthouse apartment boasting a magnificent view over Perth is on the market.

The three-bedroom maisonette is on Monart Road – a central location for getting into the city centre.

A lift takes you directly up to the apartment, leading out to an entrance hallway.

Monart Road.
The property on Monart Road. Image: Next Home
Entrance hallway of Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The entrance hallway has a staircase leading up to the next floor of the maisonette. Image: Next
Main bedroom of Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The main bedroom. Image: Next Home
En-suite bathroom at Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The en-suite bathroom next to the main bedroom. Image: Next Home
Bedroom at Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
There is a second double bedroom on the lower floor. Image: Next Home
Bathroom at Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The bathroom. Image: Next Home

This floor is home to the main bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom, a second double bedroom and a bathroom.

Open-plan living is on offer at the penthouse, with a living room, dining and kitchen area on the second floor.

Also on this floor is a third double bedroom and an additional shower room.

Living room at Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The living room. Image: Next Home
Dining room at Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The living, dining and kitchen area are all open-plan. Image: Next Home
Kitchen at Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The kitchen. Image: Next Home
Bedroom at Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The third bedroom. Image: Next Home
Shower room at Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The shower room. Image: Next Home
Balcony at Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The balcony. Image: Next Home
Terrace at Monart Road penthouse, Perth.
The terrace is the main feature of the penthouse. Image: Next Home

The main feature of the property is the large balcony, which has a view right across the Fair City.

Patio doors from the living space take you out to the terrace.

The Perth penthouse maisonette apartment is being marketed by Next Home for offers over £285,000.

