Alex Greive reveals overriding emotion after opening Dundee United account

Alex Greive admits the overriding feeling of scoring his first Dundee United goal was “relief”.

However, the Tannadice loan star is adamant his confidence never waned as he awaited his maiden strike in Tangerine.

Greive, 24, opened his account in his ninth appearance – albeit only his fourth start – for United as Jim Goodwin’s men swept aside Arbroath 4-0 last Saturday.

While clear-cut opportunities have been at a premium for the New Zealand internationalist, and he has played much of his football in wide areas, Greive relished a cathartic moment in front of the Arabs.

“There’s a sense of relief, lots of relief,” he smiled. “It was nice to get that monkey off my back.

“You do think about that (not scoring), but I didn’t lose confidence at all. I always back myself to score before any match, and there haven’t been too many opportunities for me.

“A lot of the games we’ve had lately have been tight, so it was nice to take my chance – and especially for the goal to come at Tannadice.”

Greive: I was always going to pass…

Greive’s clinical finish against the Lichties – latching on to a Ross Docherty through ball before firing through the legs of Max Boruc – came minutes after he selflessly teed up Tony Watt for a tap-in.

“I didn’t need to think twice,” Grieve told Courier Sport. “I knew he was in a better position to score, so I was always going to pass it.

“I would have heard about it in the car on the way to training if I hadn’t squared it!”

Expanding on Watt’s man of the match showing, he added: “It was clear to see on Saturday what an important player Tony is for this team. Never mind the two goals, he was tracking back and doing all the hard yards.

“It was a top performance.”

Rolling up the sleeves

United’s free-flowing display against Arbroath was a welcome comprehensive home triumph following a string of more stodgy showings; the fight for the Championship predictably turning into a slog.

Recent results against the likes of Ayr, Partick, Queen’s Park and Morton have owed more to guts and persistence than the attacking endeavour displayed last weekend.

And, with a testing televised trip to Dunfermline next up on Friday, Greive is ready for another “battle”.

Greive added: “At this time of the season, games are tough. You’ve got to roll up your sleeves and win the battle. As long as we keep getting the wins, that’s all that matters.”