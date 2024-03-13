Alex Greive reveals overriding emotion after opening Dundee United account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Greive reveals overriding emotion after opening Dundee United account

The Kiwi marksman scored the Terrors' fourth goal against Arbroath.

Alex Greive applauds the Dundee United fans
Greive applauds the United fans. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Alex Greive admits the overriding feeling of scoring his first Dundee United goal was “relief”.

However, the Tannadice loan star is adamant his confidence never waned as he awaited his maiden strike in Tangerine.

Greive, 24, opened his account in his ninth appearance – albeit only his fourth start – for United as Jim Goodwin’s men swept aside Arbroath 4-0 last Saturday.

While clear-cut opportunities have been at a premium for the New Zealand internationalist, and he has played much of his football in wide areas, Greive relished a cathartic moment in front of the Arabs.

Alex Greive slams home his first goal for Dundee United
Greive slams home his first goal for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“There’s a sense of relief, lots of relief,” he smiled. “It was nice to get that monkey off my back.

“You do think about that (not scoring), but I didn’t lose confidence at all. I always back myself to score before any match, and there haven’t been too many opportunities for me.

“A lot of the games we’ve had lately have been tight, so it was nice to take my chance – and especially for the goal to come at Tannadice.”

Greive: I was always going to pass…

Greive’s clinical finish against the Lichties – latching on to a Ross Docherty through ball before firing through the legs of Max Boruc – came minutes after he selflessly teed up Tony Watt for a tap-in.

Tony Watt taps in to an empty net after being teed up by Alex Greive
Watt taps in to an empty net after being teed up by Greive. Image: SNS

“I didn’t need to think twice,” Grieve told Courier Sport. “I knew he was in a better position to score, so I was always going to pass it.

“I would have heard about it in the car on the way to training if I hadn’t squared it!

Expanding on Watt’s man of the match showing, he added: “It was clear to see on Saturday what an important player Tony is for this team. Never mind the two goals, he was tracking back and doing all the hard yards.

“It was a top performance.”

Rolling up the sleeves

United’s free-flowing display against Arbroath was a welcome comprehensive home triumph following a string of more stodgy showings; the fight for the Championship predictably turning into a slog.

Recent results against the likes of Ayr, Partick, Queen’s Park and Morton have owed more to guts and persistence than the attacking endeavour displayed last weekend.

And, with a testing televised trip to Dunfermline next up on Friday, Greive is ready for another “battle”.

Dundee United's on loan striker Alex Greive
Greive has scored once in nine outings. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Greive added: “At this time of the season, games are tough. You’ve got to roll up your sleeves and win the battle. As long as we keep getting the wins, that’s all that matters.

 

