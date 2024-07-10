Chance to fly iconic Spitfire from Perth Airport – but it will come at a price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to fly iconic Spitfire from Perth Airport – but it will come at a price

There will also be a chance to fly the legendary WWII aircraft.

By Neil Henderson
Spitfire.
Spitfire flights to take off from Perth Airport. Image: Spitfires.com

People are being offered the chance to fly in a legendary Second World War Spitfire from Perth Airport.

Guests can be strapped into their very own cockpit for a limited number of flights in the iconic fighter aircraft.

And with a full set of controls, there will also be the opportunity to fly this legendary aircraft for a short time – for those who want to.

Flight experience specialist Spitfires.com is opening a Perth Airport base this summer and has plans to have one of its two-seater aircraft there each year.

Spitfire flights to commence from Perth Airport

The firm will bring one of its three Spitfire TR9s up to Perth from its home at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex, formerly known as RAF Westhampnett.

A series of 30-minute flights will take place over three days from July 15.

The Spitfire in flight.
Only around 60 airworthy Spitfires remain. Image: Spitfires.com
The iconic Spirtfire.
The iconic Spitfire in flight. Image: Spitfires.com

Conceived by R J Mitchell, the Spitfire is the most famous British fighter aircraft of World War II, playing a pivotal role in the Battle of Britain victory in 1940.

More than 21,000 Spitfires were built in total.

However, just seven two-seater Spitfires remain from an estimated 60 or so airworthy aircraft, making this a rare opportunity for the public.

30-minute flights over the Perthshire countryside

Matt Jones, founder and managing director of Spitfires.com, said: “We’ve wanted to offer Spitfire flights from Perth for many years.

“With three two-seater Spitfires in our fleet, we are in a position to offer more flights in more locations than we ever have before.

Spitfire flights available for the first time at Perth airport.
Spitfire flights will be available for the first time from Perth Airport. Image: Spitfires.com

“Whilst flying a Spitfire anywhere is a privilege, taking off from Perth Airport and heading towards the beautiful River Tay and on to sights such as St Andrews and Kinnoull Hill Woodland Park promises to be truly mesmerising.

“Even during the shortest of flights we offer, we will be able to overfly Scone
Palace, which will be incredibly special.”

Prices start from £3,300 for a 30-minute flight experience over the Perthshire and Fife countryside.

