Chance to fly iconic Spitfire from Perth Airport – but it will come at a price

People are being offered the chance to fly in a legendary Second World War Spitfire from Perth Airport.

Guests can be strapped into their very own cockpit for a limited number of flights in the iconic fighter aircraft.

And with a full set of controls, there will also be the opportunity to fly this legendary aircraft for a short time – for those who want to.

Flight experience specialist Spitfires.com is opening a Perth Airport base this summer and has plans to have one of its two-seater aircraft there each year.

Spitfire flights to commence from Perth Airport

The firm will bring one of its three Spitfire TR9s up to Perth from its home at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex, formerly known as RAF Westhampnett.

A series of 30-minute flights will take place over three days from July 15.

Conceived by R J Mitchell, the Spitfire is the most famous British fighter aircraft of World War II, playing a pivotal role in the Battle of Britain victory in 1940.

More than 21,000 Spitfires were built in total.

However, just seven two-seater Spitfires remain from an estimated 60 or so airworthy aircraft, making this a rare opportunity for the public.

30-minute flights over the Perthshire countryside

Matt Jones, founder and managing director of Spitfires.com, said: “We’ve wanted to offer Spitfire flights from Perth for many years.

“With three two-seater Spitfires in our fleet, we are in a position to offer more flights in more locations than we ever have before.

“Whilst flying a Spitfire anywhere is a privilege, taking off from Perth Airport and heading towards the beautiful River Tay and on to sights such as St Andrews and Kinnoull Hill Woodland Park promises to be truly mesmerising.

“Even during the shortest of flights we offer, we will be able to overfly Scone

Palace, which will be incredibly special.”

Prices start from £3,300 for a 30-minute flight experience over the Perthshire and Fife countryside.