Robyn Knox: Family of Fife toddler killed in crash settle legal action against driver

The grieving parents of a three-year-old girl killed in a road crash have settled a legal action against the driver who struck her down.

No one was prosecuted following the tragic accident in the village of Townhill, near Dunfermline, on the morning of August 3 2020.

Toddler Robyn Knox, described by her mum as “the most beautiful baby girl,” died in hospital after being knocked down by a blue Nissan Micra on Main Street.

Parents Barry Fox and Danielle Falconer, from Cardenden, raised civil action to get answers after prosecutors took no action against driver Kira Meldrum.

The case has now been settled for an undisclosed sum, lawyers have confirmed.

Praise for toddler’s parents

Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “No parent expects to lose a child and I sincerely commend Robyn’s family for their consistent dignity, strength and unity.

“I think it’s very important to note, as many people will emphasise, that no one ever wants to be in this position.

“Everyone knows compensation will never replace a loved one, but what a civil case can do is help provide answers to the many questions families have after a fatal accident – especially if the authorities took no further action, leaving bereaved families feeling like they have nowhere else to go for help.”

He added: “Now the civil action has ended I can only express my condolence to Robyn’s family and pass on my sincerest regards as they look to the future.”

Crown explains decision not to prosecute

A Crown Office spokesman told The Courier: “A full and thorough investigation was conducted by specialist lawyers following the tragic death of Robyn Knox.

“After careful consideration and a detailed analysis of all the relevant facts and circumstances, independent Crown Counsel concluded that there was insufficient evidence to take criminal proceedings and that a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry was not in the public interest.”

He added: “At the request of the family, this decision was subject to a review, carried out by senior Crown Counsel not involved in the original decision-making process.

“After a thorough review of all evidence in the case, Crown Counsel confirmed that the original decision not to prosecute and not to hold an FAI was reasonable.

“The family and their solicitors were kept updated throughout the investigation and the reasons for this decision has been explained in full, with meetings held to answer any questions the family had.”

Family tributes

The family launched a compensation bid, thought to be worth at least £10,000, at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Following the tragedy, Danielle described Robyn as “the most loving, kind, gentle and caring wee soul with the biggest heart.”

In an emotional Facebook post, she wrote: “We are absolutely shattered into a million pieces and there are absolutely no words to describe how we feel at this moment in time.

“Robyn was the best thing to ever happen to us.

“We are blessed with the most beautiful baby girl and we will forever remember her that way.”

She added: “Her sassy attitude made her into the little diva she is.”

Robyn was a member of the Starlet Dance Studio in Dunfermline.

The troupe posted its tribute online: “Today Starlet Dance has lost one of our special babies. We will miss you a crazy amount Miss Robyn, you were so loved by all of us.”

In October 2020, Fife artist Donna Forrester created a 30ft artwork depicting Robyn on the side of a building in Townhill.

Thousands of pounds were raised for the family through the Remembering Robyn Facebook page.

Kira Meldrum did not respond to requests for comment.

