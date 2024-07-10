Robyn Knox: Family of Fife toddler killed in crash settle legal action against driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Robyn Knox: Family of Fife toddler killed in crash settle legal action against driver

Parents of Robyn Knox have been praised for their 'consistent dignity, strength and unity'.

By Jamie Buchan
Tributes to Robyn Knox who died following a road crash in August 2022.
Tributes to Robyn Knox who died following a road crash in August 2022.

The grieving parents of a three-year-old girl killed in a road crash have settled a legal action against the driver who struck her down.

No one was prosecuted following the tragic accident in the village of Townhill, near Dunfermline, on the morning of August 3 2020.

Toddler Robyn Knox, described by her mum as “the most beautiful baby girl,” died in hospital after being knocked down by a blue Nissan Micra on Main Street.

Parents Barry Fox and Danielle Falconer, from Cardenden, raised civil action to get answers after prosecutors took no action against driver Kira Meldrum.

The case has now been settled for an undisclosed sum, lawyers have confirmed.

Praise for toddler’s parents

Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “No parent expects to lose a child and I sincerely commend Robyn’s family for their consistent dignity, strength and unity.

“I think it’s very important to note, as many people will emphasise, that no one ever wants to be in this position.

An image of Robyn Knox and family issued by Police Scotland. Robyn with parents Barry Knox and Danielle Falconer.

“Everyone knows compensation will never replace a loved one, but what a civil case can do is help provide answers to the many questions families have after a fatal accident – especially if the authorities took no further action, leaving bereaved families feeling like they have nowhere else to go for help.”

He added: “Now the civil action has ended I can only express my condolence to Robyn’s family and pass on my sincerest regards as they look to the future.”

Crown explains decision not to prosecute

A Crown Office spokesman told The Courier: “A full and thorough investigation was conducted by specialist lawyers following the tragic death of Robyn Knox.

“After careful consideration and a detailed analysis of all the relevant facts and circumstances, independent Crown Counsel concluded that there was insufficient evidence to take criminal proceedings and that a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry was not in the public interest.”

He added: “At the request of the family, this decision was subject to a review, carried out by senior Crown Counsel not involved in the original decision-making process.

“After a thorough review of all evidence in the case, Crown Counsel confirmed that the original decision not to prosecute and not to hold an FAI was reasonable.

“The family and their solicitors were kept updated throughout the investigation and the reasons for this decision has been explained in full, with meetings held to answer any questions the family had.”

Family tributes

The family launched a compensation bid, thought to be worth at least £10,000, at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Following the tragedy, Danielle described Robyn as “the most loving, kind, gentle and caring wee soul with the biggest heart.”

In an emotional Facebook post, she wrote: “We are absolutely shattered into a million pieces and there are absolutely no words to describe how we feel at this moment in time.

“Robyn was the best thing to ever happen to us.

“We are blessed with the most beautiful baby girl and we will forever remember her that way.”

She added: “Her sassy attitude made her into the little diva she is.”

Danielle Falconer with the memorial mural in the background, Loch Street / Main Street, Townhill. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media

Robyn was a member of the Starlet Dance Studio in Dunfermline.

The troupe posted its tribute online: “Today Starlet Dance has lost one of our special babies. We will miss you a crazy amount Miss Robyn, you were so loved by all of us.”

In October 2020, Fife artist Donna Forrester created a 30ft artwork depicting Robyn on the side of a building in Townhill.

Thousands of pounds were raised for the family through the Remembering Robyn Facebook page.

Kira Meldrum did not respond to requests for comment.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Married Calum Watson hid his face as he left Perth Sheriff Court
Perthshire paedophile caught with 'extreme' fish sex video spared prison
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'A young man in a car with girls'
Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered at a house in Whitfield Avenue, Dundee, on March 7 2022.
Dundee murder trial: Closing speeches focus on self-defence claim
Mary McFadden appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Pensioner fined for Perth city centre crash that left pedestrian seriously hurt
Mhairi Ovenstone.
Newport gymnastics club embezzler praised for paying back £30k
Grant Gibb appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Powerline worker's career over after causing A90 crash that broke woman's collarbone
George McGillvary.
Jail for victim-blaming Fife pervert who filmed sex attack on unconscious woman
Kerri Hutcheson is on trial at the High Court in Dundee accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson. Image: DCT Media
Dundee murder accused tells jury: 'I was trying to defend myself'
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'High risk' paedophile back in the dock
Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Unpaid work for Dundee kebab delivery driver who sexually assaulted teens at Angus pyjama…