Watch dash cam footage of ‘burning meteorite’ flying over Fife

A motorist captured a burning meteorite as it flew across north east Fife on Thursday evening.

David Jarratt was traveling along the A919 at St Michaels on his way from St Andrews to Dundee when he spotted the glowing light travelling overhead.

His initial thoughts were that it was a firework that had been let off.

However, it was the low trajectory that made him think again.

Meteorite captured on Fife driver’s dash cam

“I initially thought it might be a firework but decided it wouldn’t be because of the angle it was travelling at,” he told The Courier.

“It happened as I was travelling along the A919 through St Michaels on my way from St Andrews to Dundee.”

Luckily, David’s dash cam captured the burning meteorite as it sailed past at high speed.

The white-glowing object can be seen travelling across the night sky with a trailing tail before burning out.

Others have also taken to social media reporting to have witnessed the rare event too, with sightings across Fife’s East Neuk.

Marjory Bruce McCollum also witnessed the meteorite.

She said: “I was driving home from Cupar to Wormit after work when I saw it.

“It must have been around 5.30pm and I saw it towards Leuchars direction just as I drove into Wormit.

‘At first I thought it must be fireworks’

“It was quite impressive and at first I thought it must have been fireworks but then I thought a flare.

“Then thought maybe meteorite.

“I was driving and by the time I could have stopped it was beyond my eyeline.”

The meteorite was also spotted as far south as Kirkcaldy.

The sighting comes nearly four years after another meteorite was captured on video as it crashed to earth near Boarhills in Fife.