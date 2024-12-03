Work on new Magdalen Green footbridge in Dundee could begin next year

Work on a new footbridge which will replace the ageing structure at Magdalen Green could begin next year.

Proposals to transform the bridge, which connects the popular park with the waterfront and Riverside Drive, were first revealed back in 2019.

The bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station which shut down in 1956.

However, it is now deemed to be in poor condition and is at the end of its “design life”.

Now, an application has formally been submitted by Dundee City Council outlining further details on the replacement project.

The plan involves demolishing the existing bridge and building a new structure at a new site approximately 19 metres to the east.

Due to the playing fields south of the railway line being at a “low level”, an embankment will be required to create the path to bridge deck level.

The proposals could also see 10 trees – including six cherry blossoms – either removed or relocated.

An additional 29 cherry blossom trees in Magdalen Green and 20 in the

playing fields will be planted to offset this.

The final designs are expected to be completed by March next year.

Dundee City Council will then seek funding from Transport Scotland for the construction of the bridge which, if successful, could see work begin in autumn.

The target completion date for the footbridge is late 2026.

A consultation was held earlier this year seeking people’s opinions on the concept images for the Magdalen Green footbridge replacement.

This followed a previous public consultation held in 2022.

However, concerns were raised by residents living in the West End of the city who said they were either unaware of the consultation or had not been included.

It was branded “shockingly poor” by local councillor Fraser Macpherson, who subsequently raised the issue with the chief executive of Dundee City Council.

At the time, a spokesperson for the local authority said “all views had been recorded and will be considered”.