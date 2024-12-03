Work on new Magdalen Green footbridge in Dundee could begin next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work on new Magdalen Green footbridge in Dundee could begin next year

Proposals to transform the bridge were first revealed back in 2019. 

By Laura Devlin
The final design of the bridge is expected to be competed by March. Image: Dundee City Council.
Work on a new footbridge which will replace the ageing structure at Magdalen Green could begin next year.

Proposals to transform the bridge, which connects the popular park with the waterfront and Riverside Drive, were first revealed back in 2019.

The bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station which shut down in 1956.

However, it is now deemed to be in poor condition and is at the end of its “design life”.

Now, an application has formally been submitted by Dundee City Council outlining further details on the replacement project.

The new bridge will replace the current structure which is at the end of its design life. Image: Dundee City Council.

The plan involves demolishing the existing bridge and building a new structure at a new site approximately 19 metres to the east.

Due to the playing fields south of the railway line being at a “low level”, an embankment will be required to create the path to bridge deck level.

The proposals could also see 10 trees – including six cherry blossoms – either removed or relocated.

An additional 29 cherry blossom trees in Magdalen Green and 20 in the
playing fields will be planted to offset this.

It could be completed by the end of 2026. Image: Dundee City Council.

The final designs are expected to be completed by March next year.

Dundee City Council will then seek funding from Transport Scotland for the construction of the bridge which, if successful, could see work begin in autumn.

The target completion date for the footbridge is late 2026.

A consultation was held earlier this year seeking people’s opinions on the concept images for the Magdalen Green footbridge replacement.

This followed a previous public consultation held in 2022.

However, concerns were raised by residents living in the West End of the city who said they were either unaware of the consultation or had not been included.

The local authority will seek funding from Transport Scotland. Image: Dundee City Council.

It was branded “shockingly poor” by local councillor Fraser Macpherson, who subsequently raised the issue with the chief executive of Dundee City Council.

At the time, a spokesperson for the local authority said “all views had been recorded and will be considered”.

