Opening of new Monifieth McDonald’s cancelled at last minute over lack of council certificate

The opening of the new Monifieth McDonald’s has been cancelled at the last minute due to a lack of a council certificate.

The outlet had been due to open at 11am today (Tuesday) after being rebuilt following a huge fire just over a year ago.

The Courier was given an exclusive look inside the restaurant as franchisee Nick McPartland prepared to welcome customers back.

However, it has now been confirmed the new Monifieth McDonald’s will not open until Thursday at the earliest as the council cannot attend until then to inspect the building and issue an occupancy certificate.

Nick would not be drawn on who was to blame for the delay but told The Courier: “Unfortunately our restaurant is not in a position to open for business today as originally planned.

“This is due to an outstanding occupancy certificate that is still to be issued by Angus Council.

“Council inspectors will now visit the restaurant and we fully expect to be open from around 11am on Thursday.

“I apologise to all our customers who were planning to visit our premises on Tuesday and we now look forward to welcoming them from Thursday onwards.”

Angus Council has been contacted for comment.