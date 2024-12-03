Opening of new Monifieth McDonald’s cancelled at last minute over lack of council certificate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening of new Monifieth McDonald’s cancelled at last minute over lack of council certificate

The restaurant had been due to open today (Tuesday) a year after the old building was destroyed by fire.

By Neil Henderson
Franchisee Nick McPartland outside the new Monifieth McDonald's building. Image: Paul Reid
The opening of the new Monifieth McDonald’s has been cancelled at the last minute due to a lack of a council certificate.

The outlet had been due to open at 11am today (Tuesday) after being rebuilt following a huge fire just over a year ago.

The Courier was given an exclusive look inside the restaurant as franchisee Nick McPartland prepared to welcome customers back.

However, it has now been confirmed the new Monifieth McDonald’s will not open until Thursday at the earliest as the council cannot attend until then to inspect the building and issue an occupancy certificate.

Inside the new restaurant. Image: Paul Reid

Nick would not be drawn on who was to blame for the delay but told The Courier: “Unfortunately our restaurant is not in a position to open for business today as originally planned.

“This is due to an outstanding occupancy certificate that is still to be issued by Angus Council.

“Council inspectors will now visit the restaurant and we fully expect to be open from around 11am on Thursday.

“I apologise to all our customers who were planning to visit our premises on Tuesday and we now look forward to welcoming them from Thursday onwards.”

Angus Council has been contacted for comment.

