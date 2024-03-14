Fife man jailed for sex with 13-year-old behind supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man jailed for sex with 13-year-old behind supermarket

James Wilson, branded a "danger to young girls" was reported after his victim recognised him on a paedophile sting video.

By Jamie McKenzie
Facebook Messenger logo. A serial sex offender has been jailed for breaking conditions around mobile phone use.
Wilson and his 13-year-old victim initially message don Facebook before meeting in Cowdenbeath. Image: Shutterstock.

A pervert has been jailed for smoking cannabis with a 13-year-old girl before having sex with her near a supermarket in Fife when he was 27.

James Wilson was later reported by his victim when she spotted a video of him circulating online in a paedophile hunter sting.

Wilson, now 35, also had unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 18.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to five sexual charges.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him he was a danger to young girls and jailed him for four years and 15 days.

Wilson was also given a two-year extended sentence in the community and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Sex with child

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court Wilson and a 13-year-old girl had been messaging each other on Facebook from around March 2016.

The teenager later met him and they took cannabis together.

That evening, they walked to the Bridge Street area at the back of the Morrison’s supermarket in Cowdenbeath, where they smoked more cannabis together.

Wilson then cuddled the girl in response to her feeling cold and they went to a grass slope, where they had sex.

Wilson had unlawful sexual activity at the back of the Cowdenbeath supermarket. Image: Google.

In June 2022, Wilson was the subject of a paedophile hunter sting operation and was subsequently charged with indecent communication with someone he thought was an older child.

The fiscal continued: “A video of this operation was circulating online on social media.

“(The girl) was made aware of this and realised the incident involving her with the accused had not been a one-off.

“She disclosed what had happened to her mother and thereafter reported him to police, believing he was a danger to young females”.

Abused 13 and 15-year-olds

Wilson pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity with the 13-year-old girl between March 1 and 31 2016.

Over the same time period he coerced another 13-year-old girl into looking at a sexual image and communicated indecently with her by sending her an image of his naked penis and messages of a sexual nature.

The court heard the conversations took place on Facebook.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Wilson was jailed when he appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Between January 1 and March 31 2007, when he was 18, Wilson used lewd, libidinous practices and behaviour towards a 15-year-old girl by inducing her to perform a sex act on him and engaging in sexual intercourse with her.

The court heard the girl would regularly go missing from home to spend time with Wilson.

On one occasion, the pair walked around Kelty and ended up in a bus stop where, at her suggestion, she performed a sex act on him.

Ms Barclay said the pair then went to a close in a block of flats and had sex.

In late 2007, a family member found the girl’s diary and spotted some concerning entries, leading to police being contacted.

Paedo hunter sting

Wilson, formerly of Dundonald Park, Cardenden, admitted attempting to cause a child to view a sexual image and attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

Between May 27 and June 1 2022 he sent a photograph of his erect penis on social media to a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl called ‘Leah’ but was in fact an adult pretending to be a child.

During the same timeframe he sent messages of an explicit sexual nature to the decoy.

Ms Barclay said this included Wilson talking at length about sex acts and encouraging ‘Leah’ to engage in them.

The court heard that on June 2 2022 members of the voluntary online child protection group Shatter the Silence went to Wilson’s home to confront him and live-streamed it on Facebook.

Police were also contacted by the group.

Wilson’s sentence was backdated to January 29 when he was remanded in custody for his crimes.

