Fife man jailed for sex with 13-year-old behind supermarket

A pervert has been jailed for smoking cannabis with a 13-year-old girl before having sex with her near a supermarket in Fife when he was 27.

James Wilson was later reported by his victim when she spotted a video of him circulating online in a paedophile hunter sting.

Wilson, now 35, also had unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 18.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to five sexual charges.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him he was a danger to young girls and jailed him for four years and 15 days.

Wilson was also given a two-year extended sentence in the community and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Sex with child

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court Wilson and a 13-year-old girl had been messaging each other on Facebook from around March 2016.

The teenager later met him and they took cannabis together.

That evening, they walked to the Bridge Street area at the back of the Morrison’s supermarket in Cowdenbeath, where they smoked more cannabis together.

Wilson then cuddled the girl in response to her feeling cold and they went to a grass slope, where they had sex.

In June 2022, Wilson was the subject of a paedophile hunter sting operation and was subsequently charged with indecent communication with someone he thought was an older child.

The fiscal continued: “A video of this operation was circulating online on social media.

“(The girl) was made aware of this and realised the incident involving her with the accused had not been a one-off.

“She disclosed what had happened to her mother and thereafter reported him to police, believing he was a danger to young females”.

Abused 13 and 15-year-olds

Wilson pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity with the 13-year-old girl between March 1 and 31 2016.

Over the same time period he coerced another 13-year-old girl into looking at a sexual image and communicated indecently with her by sending her an image of his naked penis and messages of a sexual nature.

The court heard the conversations took place on Facebook.

Between January 1 and March 31 2007, when he was 18, Wilson used lewd, libidinous practices and behaviour towards a 15-year-old girl by inducing her to perform a sex act on him and engaging in sexual intercourse with her.

The court heard the girl would regularly go missing from home to spend time with Wilson.

On one occasion, the pair walked around Kelty and ended up in a bus stop where, at her suggestion, she performed a sex act on him.

Ms Barclay said the pair then went to a close in a block of flats and had sex.

In late 2007, a family member found the girl’s diary and spotted some concerning entries, leading to police being contacted.

Paedo hunter sting

Wilson, formerly of Dundonald Park, Cardenden, admitted attempting to cause a child to view a sexual image and attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

Between May 27 and June 1 2022 he sent a photograph of his erect penis on social media to a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl called ‘Leah’ but was in fact an adult pretending to be a child.

During the same timeframe he sent messages of an explicit sexual nature to the decoy.

Ms Barclay said this included Wilson talking at length about sex acts and encouraging ‘Leah’ to engage in them.

The court heard that on June 2 2022 members of the voluntary online child protection group Shatter the Silence went to Wilson’s home to confront him and live-streamed it on Facebook.

Police were also contacted by the group.

Wilson’s sentence was backdated to January 29 when he was remanded in custody for his crimes.

