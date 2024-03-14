How an 18-year-old from Angus used her hobby to start her own business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How an 18-year-old from Angus used her hobby to start her own business

Kaelyn Robertson took up photography at 15 and is now doing it professionally.

Kaelyn Robertson, owner of KMR Media.
Kaelyn Robertson started her photography business, KMR Media last year. Image: Kaelyn Robertson
By Terri Simpson

An Arbroath teenager who took up photography as a hobby during lockdown has found success as a young business owner.

Kaelyn Robertson, 18, started sharing her photographs on social media three years ago, trying to get her name out there before she decided to take it further.

Last year, she had gained enough interest in her work to start up her own business, KMR Media.

Since then, she has been able to expand into various types of photography and videography including sports, music events and family shoots.

‘I hadn’t even done photography before’

During the first lockdown, Kaelyn was looking for something that she could do to cure boredom.

Her father did some photography as a hobby, so Kaelyn decided to go along with him when he was taking pictures and started taking some of her own.

She said: “I had never done photography before and I was looking for a hobby I could fill my time with.

“It turns out I really liked it so I decided to take it as a subject in school, have taken it further in college and am now a young business owner.

“I started sharing my pictures on Instagram, just showing people what Scotland—and Arbroath—looked like and just what I was photographing.

“I noticed I was getting a lot of interest from sports teams and music events. I thought, why not start a wee business out of this?”

Photo of a rugby match taken by Kaelyn.
Kaelyn has a keen interest in sports photography. Image: KMR Media

This interest prompted Kaelyn to start up various social media pages.

Originally, her page was called Kaelyn’s Art and Photography but she decided to start using KMR Media as it was “short and sweet and sounded more professional”.

Currently studying HND Photography at Dundee and Angus College, she has been able to use the skills she learned in her course to expand her portfolio.

“One of the challenges as a young business owner is time. I’m juggling college, a part-time job and the business. You just have to get really good at prioritising what’s most important on what day.”

Since starting her business, Kaelyn was the official photographer for The Science Fiction Rock Experience on their tour last year.

More recently, she has become the official photographer for Montrose Junior Rugby and Dundee Michelin Ice Hockey.

Confidence as a young business owner

When she was starting up, Kaelyn noticed that people were very supportive of her work.

She shared: “My first paid job was a two-day event at Dundee Ice Arena for a Scottish Recreational Cup. It was really exciting because I was actually getting paid for photography.

“They were really good with me because I was still young at the time, I was about sixteen.”

Picture of an ice hockey player taken by Kaelyn.
Kaelyn is an avid ice hockey fan and loves taking pictures of matches as part of her business. Image: KMR Media

She added: “I definitely think that more young people should start their own business if they think that they can.

“I know for a fact that if I didn’t have the confidence to get my name out there, I’d still be this shy girl taking photos as a hobby and not taking it seriously.”

