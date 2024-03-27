Fife traffic wardens ‘targeting’ Kirkcaldy audiences with night-time tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife traffic wardens ‘targeting’ Kirkcaldy audiences with night-time tickets

The council is accused of hampering its own attempts to boost the night economy by 'slamming' those taking part with penalty notices.

By Claire Warrender
v
10 people were targeted at a disused taxi rank. Image: Supplied.

Fife traffic wardens have been “targeting” people attending night-time events in Kirkcaldy town centre.

The council is accused of hampering its own attempts to boost the town’s evening economy by ticketing cars parked near venues.

Choir members parked in a disused taxi rank and audience members at the King’s Theatre are among those caught out on the same night last week.

Meanwhile, people attending an awards night at Fife College on March 11 were also hit.

Among them was Kirkcaldy Labour councillor Judy Hamilton, who received a ticket on Sang Road at 8pm.

She said: “It’s always when there’s an event on.”

‘You don’t expect traffic wardens at night’

“These events bring a lot of people into Kirkcaldy and they spend a lot of money.

“It seems one part of the council is supporting the night-time economy, while another part wants to slam those taking part in it.”

Ms Hamilton conceded signs in Sang Road indicate parking is allowed for up to 30 minutes until 8.30pm.

A parking sign on Sang Road, Kirkcaldy, where Fife traffic wardens issued tickets
A parking sign on Sang Road, Kirkcaldy.

“I was there longer so it’s a fair cop really, ” she said.

“But you don’t expect traffic wardens to be working at that time of night.”

Around 10 audience members at the King’s on the Esplanade received £60 penalty notices during a performance of Puddle’s Pity Party on Thursday.

And a further 10 members of the Langtoun Singers received penalty notices while parked in the Hunter Street taxi rank.

It served the old Tesco store, which closed in 2015 and was demolished a year ago.

The fines will be halved to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Night-time parking tickets ‘really disappointing’

One woman said: “We all appealed because it hasn’t been used for taxis for more than a year.

“But we were told we don’t have just cause because the traffic regulation order is still in force.

The disused taxi rank in Kirkcaldy, where 10 people received parking tickets.
The disused taxi rank in Kirkcaldy, where Fife traffic wardens issued 10 tickets.

She added: “Traffic wardens never used to work at night. We feel they’re targeting people using venues in the evening.

“I wonder how much extra they’re being paid to work overtime and what they’re bringing in in revenue to justify it.”

Ms Hamilton described the situation as really disappointing and she has requested a meeting with the service to discuss the potential effect on the night-time economy.

Fife Council: ‘Evening patrols not just focused on Kirkcaldy’

Fife Council traffic wardens issued 17,000 parking tickets last year, bringing in £520,000.

And Hunter Street, Esplanade and Sang Road were among the top 15 hotpots.

Transportation manager Susan Keenlyside said: “Parking attendants carry out occasional evening patrols as part of their regular duties, especially when concerns are raised with us.

“The evening patrols are not just focused on Kirkcaldy.”

She confirmed the parking restrictions at the Hunter Street taxi rank are still in force.

And she added: “There is a range of parking options in Kirkcaldy town centre, much of which is free of charge and unrestricted.”

More from Fife

B936 crash
One person injured after car lands on roof in Fife crash
The Crown Tavern, Kinghorn
Owner of Kinghorn pub calls last orders on running venue after 22 years
The terrifying incident happened in the area of the Kirkgate. Image: Google.
Military veteran tried to climb through stranger's car sunroof with blade in terrifying Fife…
Whyteman's Brae in Kirkcaldy.
Road near Kirkcaldy hospital and health centre shut as 'complex' gas repairs continue
The A92 southbound lane is closed at Crossgates due to a crash.
Three people taken to hospital after crash on A92 near Crossgates
Old person with walking frame inside house; Shutterstock ID 1993707758; purchase_order: The Courier; job: News; 38b088a9-f28a-4d9f-9aae-c1a680e10a3c
Moves to cut Fife rehabilitation beds with more treatment to be provided at home
Anne Baker, 75, and her dog, Missy,
Woman, 53, charged after Border Collie dies following Fife 'dog-on-dog attack'
A ScotRail train drives through Pettycur Bay on Train Sim World 4
Fife landmarks and stations recreated in 3D for new computer game
Ambulances queued outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Shock as 25 Fife patients wait almost five hours for an ambulance
William Reilly.
Dundee chef banned for 'appalling' driving before BMW crash in Fife

Conversation