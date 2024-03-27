Fife traffic wardens ‘targeting’ Kirkcaldy audiences with night-time tickets

Fife traffic wardens have been “targeting” people attending night-time events in Kirkcaldy town centre.

The council is accused of hampering its own attempts to boost the town’s evening economy by ticketing cars parked near venues.

Choir members parked in a disused taxi rank and audience members at the King’s Theatre are among those caught out on the same night last week.

Meanwhile, people attending an awards night at Fife College on March 11 were also hit.

Among them was Kirkcaldy Labour councillor Judy Hamilton, who received a ticket on Sang Road at 8pm.

She said: “It’s always when there’s an event on.”

‘You don’t expect traffic wardens at night’

“These events bring a lot of people into Kirkcaldy and they spend a lot of money.

“It seems one part of the council is supporting the night-time economy, while another part wants to slam those taking part in it.”

Ms Hamilton conceded signs in Sang Road indicate parking is allowed for up to 30 minutes until 8.30pm.

“I was there longer so it’s a fair cop really, ” she said.

“But you don’t expect traffic wardens to be working at that time of night.”

Around 10 audience members at the King’s on the Esplanade received £60 penalty notices during a performance of Puddle’s Pity Party on Thursday.

And a further 10 members of the Langtoun Singers received penalty notices while parked in the Hunter Street taxi rank.

It served the old Tesco store, which closed in 2015 and was demolished a year ago.

The fines will be halved to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Night-time parking tickets ‘really disappointing’

One woman said: “We all appealed because it hasn’t been used for taxis for more than a year.

“But we were told we don’t have just cause because the traffic regulation order is still in force.

She added: “Traffic wardens never used to work at night. We feel they’re targeting people using venues in the evening.

“I wonder how much extra they’re being paid to work overtime and what they’re bringing in in revenue to justify it.”

Ms Hamilton described the situation as really disappointing and she has requested a meeting with the service to discuss the potential effect on the night-time economy.

Fife Council: ‘Evening patrols not just focused on Kirkcaldy’

Fife Council traffic wardens issued 17,000 parking tickets last year, bringing in £520,000.

And Hunter Street, Esplanade and Sang Road were among the top 15 hotpots.

Transportation manager Susan Keenlyside said: “Parking attendants carry out occasional evening patrols as part of their regular duties, especially when concerns are raised with us.

“The evening patrols are not just focused on Kirkcaldy.”

She confirmed the parking restrictions at the Hunter Street taxi rank are still in force.

And she added: “There is a range of parking options in Kirkcaldy town centre, much of which is free of charge and unrestricted.”