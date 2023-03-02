New aerial images capture scale of Postings demolition in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New aerial photographs show for the first time the scale of the demolition of Kirkcaldy’s Postings shopping centre.

The images, captured by a drone, show the work already undertaken at the site.

Demolition crews moved on to the site last month as the mammoth task of tearing down the former shopping centre began.

The latest images give the public a bird’s eye view of the work so far.

Much of the former Tesco store, as well as the Hunter Street car park, has now been removed, leaving just a shell of the once-popular supermarket.

Once the supermarket is down, demolition crews are then expected to move on to the now-empty shopping mall.

Kirkcaldy-based amateur photographer Andy Lafferty captured the images using his drone to give a first-look at what the site has become.

The Postings centre was built at a cost of £4.5m and opened in 1981 by TV celebrity Isla St Clair.

It made national headlines and featured on BBC’s The One Show after the mall was put up for auction for just £1 by then-owners Columbia Threadneedle.

Postings put up for £1 sale at auction

It was eventually bought at auction by property investor Tahir Ali, whose firm Evergold snapped the site up for £310,000 in 2019.

Despite rebranding as the Kirkcaldy Centre, efforts to breathe new life into the centre failed and it was closed for good in 2021.

A £50 million plan to redevelop it for housing has since been approved.

Demolition work is expected to continue until April.