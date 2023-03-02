New aerial images capture scale of Postings demolition in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

New aerial images capture scale of Postings demolition in Kirkcaldy

By Neil Henderson
March 2 2023, 8.43am Updated: March 2 2023, 10.52am
Aerial photographs show the progress of demolition work at the Postings Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
Aerial photographs show the progress of demolition work at the Postings Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty

New aerial photographs show for the first time the scale of the demolition of Kirkcaldy’s Postings shopping centre.

The images, captured by a drone, show the work already undertaken at the site.

Demolition crews moved on to the site last month as the mammoth task of tearing down the former shopping centre began.

Much of the former Tesco supermarket has now been demolished. Image: Andy Lafferty.

The latest images give the public a bird’s eye view of the work so far.

Much of the former Tesco store, as well as the Hunter Street car park, has now been removed, leaving just a shell of the once-popular supermarket.

Demolition work is expected to continue into April. Image: Andy Lafferty.

Once the supermarket is down, demolition crews are then expected to move on to the now-empty shopping mall.

Kirkcaldy-based amateur photographer Andy Lafferty captured the images using his drone to give a first-look at what the site has become.

A drone was used to capture the true scale of the demolition work. Image: Andy Lafferty.

The Postings centre was built at a cost of £4.5m and opened in 1981 by TV celebrity Isla St Clair.

It made national headlines and featured on BBC’s The One Show after the mall was put up for auction for just £1 by then-owners Columbia Threadneedle.

Postings put up for £1 sale at auction

It was eventually bought at auction by property investor Tahir Ali, whose firm Evergold snapped the site up for £310,000 in 2019.

Work to tear down the shopping mall will commence once demolition of the supermarket building is complete. Image: Andy Lafferty.

Despite rebranding as the Kirkcaldy Centre, efforts to breathe new life into the centre failed and it was closed for good in 2021.

Postings shopping centre Kirkcaldy
Tahir Ali bought the Postings shopping centre in Kirkcaldy in 2019. Image: Evergold

A £50 million plan to redevelop it for housing has since been approved.

Demolition work is expected to continue until April.

