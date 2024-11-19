Calls for more information on Dundee school pool closure proposals as consultation set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Calls for more information on Dundee school pool closure proposals as consultation set

Council officers have drawn up a list of possible cost-cutting measures they say could save the city around £6 million.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Swimmers making use of the pool at Baldragon Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swimmers making use of the pool at Baldragon Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee council proposals to potentially close the pools at five secondary schools in the city have been met with ire from local swim chiefs.

Last week it was revealed council officers have drawn up a list of possible cost-cutting measures they say could save the city around £6 million.

This includes plans to close the pools at Baldragon, Grove and Harris academies and St John’s RC High School and St Paul’s RC High School.

Dundee City Council is currently facing a £15m deficit in its efforts to balance next year’s budget.

Drowning fears

The proposals were heard during a meeting of the council’s city governance on Monday.

Councillors were being asked to approve a four-week consultation which would allow members of the public to have their say on the plans.

However, addressing committee members, President of Dundee City Aquatics David McIntosh argued more information was needed for people to make a judgement.

The retired police officer said: “Death by drowning in Scotland is twice the UK average, and not without our own tragedy in Dundee over recent years.

“If all of the pools were to close it would seem logical that rate would go up.

“(So) are we content with what you’re being asked to approve as the consultation?

Grove Pool at Leisureactive gym in Dundee.
Grove Academy pool could close. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee.

He added: “I accept there are significant challenges about the budget and there is going to have to be a lot of evidence-led decisions made.

“But if we’re going out to consultation with the bare minimum information – just the closure of these pools – we could argue here that we are morally bankrupt.”

Committee member Jax Finnegan, Labour councillor for the North East ward, also shared a personal story to highlight the importance of swimming provision.

She said: “(My grandson) and his friends got caught in the water and it was actually Grove pupils that went in to save him.

“We need swimming in the community, we need to have these lessons and pools near us.”

Public consultation

The city governance committee subsequently approved the public consultation, which will begin later this month.

The outcome will be shared with councillors before the Dundee budget is set in February.

Council leader Mark Flynn said: “These are proposals not by the administration but by council officers in light of the possible savings that have to be made.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“This is the consultation process, The results of that consultation will come back to elected members for their views.

“Every political party will be looking at their budget and seeing how they want to go forward with that.”

More from Dundee

Fintry Drive in Dundee.
One man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Dundee University principal misses staff question time after announcing job losses
8
The bathing waters in Broughty Ferry have been rated 'excellent'. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Latest Tayside and Fife bathing water quality revealed – how does your local beach…
Roadworks at Swallow roundabout in Dundee.
Dundee drivers warned of delays during Swallow Roundabout roadworks lane closure
Andrew Campbell
Broughty Ferry domestic abuser acted like 'drill sergeant' during years of torment
Several trains were cancelled in Tayside and Fife on Tuesday morning
Train disruption across Tayside and Fife due to signalling faults
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
EXCLUSIVE: Anger as Dundee University chief's pay hits £305k months before jobs put at…
9
Sean McGowan. Image: Supplied
Dundee rapist who left his victim needing corrective surgery to go before parole board…
2
Police at Cowgate, Dundee
Man in court accused of raping 16-year-old in Dundee
Major roadworks have been taking place in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Major Broughty Ferry roadworks to be paused until new year
3

Conversation