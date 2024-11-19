Tuesday court round-up — Bogus workmen in the dock

Two men appeared in court following an alleged stabbing in Kinross.

Alan Turnbull, 37, and Joe MacDonald, 26, were arrested in connection with an incident at Avenue Road on Friday night.

Both are charged with assaulting their alleged victim to his severe injury.

MacDonald faces a further allegation of drug possession.

Appearing on petition before Sheriff Graham Primrose KC at Perth Sheriff Court,

Turnbull, from Dundee, and MacDonald, from Kinross, were released on bail.

Pee’d off police

A drunken hoaxer called 999 operators at least 60 times to complain about a range of spurious ailments. Grant Robertson from Auchterarder told the emergency services hotline he had not urinated for six days and had broken all his fingers. He also called about fake strokes and seizures.

Bogus workman 1

A bogus tradesman has been warned to “set his affairs in order” before returning to court for sentencing.

William Stewart defrauded elderly residents out of hundreds of pounds by promising to carry out gardening works.

The 29-year-old was jailed in 2021 for carrying out a similar scam.

Stewart, of Queen Street, Freuchie, – but previously of Newtonmore – admitted taking £150 from an 81-year-old Methil woman.

He also defrauded a 78-year-old Leven man of £230 and a couple from Glenrothes of a further £100.

Stewart told the court: “I made a mistake… I’m so embarrassed, I’m going to pay them all back.”

Sentence was deferred for reports but Sheriff Mark Allan warned him: “Back in 2021 you were sent to prison for two years.

“I warn you, before you come back set your affairs in order.

“I should be clear, the first thought on these charges…is imprisonment.”

Bogus workman 2

Bogus workman Dennic Currie, who defrauded a pensioner of £637, has been told to pay back the sum and given a £200 fine.

Currie, of Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit fraud by pretending he would carry out work for his victim, then 71, at an address in King’s Road, Rosyth, between June 6 and September 5 2022.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court the man had seen workmen in the area and asked for a recommendation for someone to do his garden.

Currie, 45, got in touch on June 5 and they agreed costs for labour and materials.

He asked for cash up front due to cash flow issues from a large job in St Andrews and

£637 was bank transferred.

After difficulties contacting him, the man informed Currie he wanted to cancel the job and get a refund but no money was returned and police were contacted.

The court heard Currie told police he would pay back the cash and has been given chances by the court to avoid conviction but failed to do so.

Self-representing in court, Currie said: “It was a very difficult period- it’s out of character for me to do that”.

He said he managed to get himself in a “right hole” with debt and gambling issues and

his mother was diagnosed with serious health conditions.

“During the period, I went through about five different jobs just by being unreliable. I just became a person I never was”.

Currie said he is currently working and can pay the money back.

Years of abuse

A “drill sergeant” who subjected his partner to almost 15 years of drunken abuse has been ordered to perform unpaid work. Andrew Campbell, 58, from Broughty Ferry, repeatedly punched the woman on the body, hid and damaged her belongings and even mocked her dead mother.

Jailed for a decade

Aidyn Millar, 31, from Dundee, was jailed for 10 years at the High Court in Aberdeen.

A two year extension period was added and 12-year non-harassment orders were put in place for each of his victims.

The custodial term was backdated to September 2023.

Millar was sentenced after earlier being convicted of offences including sexual assault and rape.

