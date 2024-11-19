Dundee takeaway boss says Just Eat has businesses ‘over a barrel’ with price hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee takeaway boss says Just Eat has businesses ‘over a barrel’ with price hike

Amar Salimi owner of Azaad in Invergowire and Wingville in Dundee has hit out at service charge increases.

By Paul Malik
Azaad owner Amar Salimi. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Azaad owner Amar Salimi. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee takeaway boss has hit out at Just Eat for a hike in service fees, saying the delivery app has take-away owners “over a barrel”.

Amar Salimi pwner of Azaad in Invergowrie, just outside Dundee, and Wingville on the city’s Perth Road, has written to customers telling them of new commission charges implemented by the third party delivery company.

People ordering through the app now face paying as much as £2.50 in fees to Just Eat, compared to a previous 50p flat rate.

The business owner himself is also paying up to 18% on every order.

Just Eat informed Mr Salimi they were trialling a new 5% charge for Azaad orders, with a minimum fee of 99p each time.

Recently-opened Wingville is not available through the app.

The app allows users to choose from different businesses and pay for their order digitally.

Companies like Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats then take a commission from the restaurant, as well as a service charge from the customer.

And when location was once king for the small takeaway business, prominence on the “online High Street” is now more important, Mr Salimi explained.

Dundee takeaway’s Just Eat warning

He told The Courier the company’s practices are leaving independent and local businesses in a difficult situation.

“We started using Just Eat around 2010, and when we opened our food business it was all about location,” he said.

“Whether that’s on a busy street, in a housing estate or shopping precinct, it was all about passing trade and locals coming in.

“But over time it has become more and more about your ‘online’ location.

“You want to be on the ‘online high street’, which is for the most part Just Eat.

Just Eat. Image: Shutterstock

“And because they have the largest customer base, you should get more orders.

“The issue with that is they charge us between 16-18% commission, and there was a 50p flat charge for customers. And on a £10 order, say, they would get around £1.80 from me and 50p from a customer.

“But now that is going to be about £2.50 from the customer alone.

“And when it started, it was around an 8% charge for us, which was affordable.

“These companies are market disrupters, they don’t improve the food trade, they have just ‘cuckooed’ in. But the food business cannot survive currently without them. And they know that. They have us over a barrel.

“Profit margins for takeaways and restaurants are not what they used to be.”

Amar said he still uses Just Eat for Azaad, to attract customers to his business.

But they are encouraged to order through his website or in person. And he has not signed his new venture, WingVille on Perth Road, onto the app.

“I know if I bring Just Eat on, turnover will initially go up. But I don’t want to be a ‘busy fool’ producing all that food and not making any money.

“We can give our customers a much better service when they come to us direct. It means we can deal with any issues ourselves too.”

Just Eat did not respond to a request for comment.

