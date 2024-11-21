Major Bridge of Allan high street roadworks leave locals ‘fuming’

Motorists have been frustrated by A9 delays in Stirling this week, as a result of major roadworks on Bridge of Allan’s high street.

Road resurfacing on a half-mile stretch of Henderson Street began on Sunday, with temporary traffic lights in operation.

The work is taking place between the Inverallan Road roundabout and Melville Place, reducing the road to a single lane from 9am to 3.45pm each day and causing tailbacks.

Stirling Council says it expects the vital resurfacing to be finished on time, by this weekend.

But some locals say the situation has left them feeling cut off.

There are reports that the heavy through traffic queued on Henderson Street is stopping residents of streets perpendicular to the main road (such as Blairforkie Drive or Fountain Road) from gaining access to the high street in their cars.

Union Street and Queen’s Lane have both been closed to cars at the Henderson Street end, further inconveniencing locals.

And the zebra crossing on the high street (close to the roundabout at Union Street and Alexander Drive) has been shut off completely, reducing delays for cars but making it more difficult for pedestrians to cross safely.

Posting on social media on Monday, local resident Inga Bullen wrote: “Massive queues this morning and complete closure of Blairforkie Drive ‘for another 20-30 minutes’.

“No option but to drive on, turn back to join the queue in the opposite direction, and do the three-mile single-track lane to get home.

“If Sunnylaw Road wasn’t closed, we would have a short, alternative route for the hundreds of homes which need Blairforkie Drive for access. Fuming!”

Roadworks expected to end on schedule this weekend

Some Bridge of Allan residents feel they were not warned far enough in advance about the planned works, and should have been consulted by the council.

Concerns have also been raised about sufficient access for emergency vehicles during the works.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The current surfacing roadworks are expected to be completed on time with the area to be clear by the weekend.

“Prominent signage has been in place for three weeks to advise of these roadworks.

“We reiterate that we understand the impact on traffic that accompanies roadworks and we always endeavour to minimise the disruption felt by all concerned.

“We’re committed to carrying out these works as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Businesses say ‘sales down – as expected’

Last week, business owners in the town shared their concerns with The Courier about the timing of the major roadworks, in the run-up to Christmas.

They described the decision as “a kick in the teeth”, and said the disruption “couldn’t have come at a worse time”.

On Wednesday, Lorraine Colville, owner of The Colour Lounge hairdresser, said: “Horrendous disruption all along Henderson Street is resulting in gridlock on Fountain Road.

“There is also traffic from Causewayhead, heading into the salon. This results in frustration and clients getting stressed prior to their appointments.”

Eric Ruhl, who owns shop Nutshell, said: “As expected, the effect is very little footfall and sales down.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook