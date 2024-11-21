Major Bridge of Allan high street roadworks leave locals ‘fuming’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Major Bridge of Allan high street roadworks leave locals ‘fuming’

Some residents say they have been left feeling cut off as a result of road closures and heavy traffic.

By Alex Watson
Delays are affecting all drivers, but Bridge of Allan locals feel especially frustrated. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Delays are affecting all drivers, but Bridge of Allan locals feel especially frustrated. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Motorists have been frustrated by A9 delays in Stirling this week, as a result of major roadworks on Bridge of Allan’s high street.

Road resurfacing on a half-mile stretch of Henderson Street began on Sunday, with temporary traffic lights in operation.

The work is taking place between the Inverallan Road roundabout and Melville Place, reducing the road to a single lane from 9am to 3.45pm each day and causing tailbacks.

Stirling Council says it expects the vital resurfacing to be finished on time, by this weekend.

But some locals say the situation has left them feeling cut off.

Stirling Council says the resurfacing work will be completed by the weekend. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

There are reports that the heavy through traffic queued on Henderson Street is stopping residents of streets perpendicular to the main road (such as Blairforkie Drive or Fountain Road) from gaining access to the high street in their cars.

Union Street and Queen’s Lane have both been closed to cars at the Henderson Street end, further inconveniencing locals.

And the zebra crossing on the high street (close to the roundabout at Union Street and Alexander Drive) has been shut off completely, reducing delays for cars but making it more difficult for pedestrians to cross safely.

The Union Street exit on this mini-roundabout has now been closed to cars. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Posting on social media on Monday, local resident Inga Bullen wrote: “Massive queues this morning and complete closure of Blairforkie Drive ‘for another 20-30 minutes’.

“No option but to drive on, turn back to join the queue in the opposite direction, and do the three-mile single-track lane to get home.

“If Sunnylaw Road wasn’t closed, we would have a short, alternative route for the hundreds of homes which need Blairforkie Drive for access. Fuming!”

Roadworks expected to end on schedule this weekend

Some Bridge of Allan residents feel they were not warned far enough in advance about the planned works, and should have been consulted by the council.

Concerns have also been raised about sufficient access for emergency vehicles during the works.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The current surfacing roadworks are expected to be completed on time with the area to be clear by the weekend.

“Prominent signage has been in place for three weeks to advise of these roadworks.

Locals have described the traffic on Henderson Street as ‘gridlocked’. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“We reiterate that we understand the impact on traffic that accompanies roadworks and we always endeavour to minimise the disruption felt by all concerned.

“We’re committed to carrying out these works as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Businesses say ‘sales down – as expected’

Last week, business owners in the town shared their concerns with The Courier about the timing of the major roadworks, in the run-up to Christmas.

They described the decision as “a kick in the teeth”, and said the disruption “couldn’t have come at a worse time”.

Business owners are concerned the roadworks will have a negative impact on the busy Christmas-shopping period. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

On Wednesday, Lorraine Colville, owner of The Colour Lounge hairdresser, said: “Horrendous disruption all along Henderson Street is resulting in gridlock on Fountain Road.

“There is also traffic from Causewayhead, heading into the salon. This results in frustration and clients getting stressed prior to their appointments.”

Eric Ruhl, who owns shop Nutshell, said: “As expected, the effect is very little footfall and sales down.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Boxing Day trains for Dundee and Angus
ScotRail trains to serve Dundee, Angus and Fife on Boxing Day for first time…
Glasgow High Court
Six face Fife school historical abuse allegations
Farmer with his sheep
Tayside lawyers urge caution amid inheritance tax furore
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee and Angus College plans Picture shows; How the Gardyne Campus expansion could look . Old Glamis Road . Supplied by BDP Date; Unknown
Readers react to £265m Dundee and Angus College campus shake-up plan
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Bus stop sex pest and parking panic
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Perth killer Robbie Smullen granted temporary release from prison
Drummond Arms hotel covered in scaffolding
Crieff's Drummond Arms Hotel demolition could cost council £3m
Air ambulance at Dunfermline
Male, 17, taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Dunfermline
Cammy Barnes with daughter Bonnie when he switched on the Christmas lights at Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian. Image: Cammy Barnes
Leven Christmas light switch-on postponed amid Storm Bert warning
Jack Blair in his flooded Bridge of Earn garden.
Perthshire OAP says beavers have flooded his garden and damaged his beloved rowan tree

Conversation