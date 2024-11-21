Male, 17, taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Dunfermline

A 17-year-old male has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Dunfermline.

The incident happened in Pittsburgh Road around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

An air ambulance was called and landed in the grounds of Fife College near the scene.

The road beside Carnegie Primary School was also closed by police after the crash.

Stagecoach East Scotland was unable to serve the area due to the police incident.

An eyewitness told The Courier they witnessed the air ambulance landing in the grounds of Fife College nearby.

They said: “The air ambulance has landed in the grounds of the college close to Carnegie Primary School.”

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Thursday, 21 November, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a 17-year-old male on Pittsburgh Road, Dunfermline.

“He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment by air ambulance.

“The road re-opened at 3.50pm.”