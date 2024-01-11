Obituary: Tony Gowland, engineer who helped create Tayport’s Larick Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Tony Gowland, engineer who helped create Tayport's Larick Centre

After his career at NCR in Dundee, Tony devoted his time to community work in Tayport.

By Chris Ferguson
Tony Gowland played an important role in the creation of Tayport's Larick Centre.
Tony Gowland played an important role in the creation of Tayport's Larick Centre.

Tony Gowland, one of the driving forces behind the creation of Tayport’s Larick Centre, has died aged 73.

After retiring from a senior engineering role at NCR, Tony took an Open University course on environmental decision making, which he put to use to improve his community.

He joined the group fundraising to build a community and sports centre on former industrial land, and formed Tayport Community Trust with the associated Tayport Community Enterprises to generate income.

In 2020, delayed due to Covid, the Larick Centre was finally opened, after a near three-decade community effort.

Early years

Tony was born in County Durham in 1950, the only child of Tony and Ella Gowland but his childhood was spent in Leicester where he developed a love of rock climbing.

He returned north to study for a science degree at Durham University followed by postgraduate teacher training in Aberdeen.

However, he found teaching wasn’t for him so he took a job working with computers at Sunderland Polytechnic.

In 1979, Tony got a job as a software engineer with NCR in Dundee and it was there he met his future wife, co-worker Maggie Curtis.

Tony Gowland, far left, as Tayport Community Trust presents a cheque towards the creation of the Larick Centre.

They worked together building early ATMs, set up home together in 1981 and, in 1987, moved to Tayport where they remained.

In the mid 1980s, Tony left NCR for a few years to work at Dundee University’s Institute of Computer-Aided Engineering but returned to NCR in a new role supporting banks as they installed ATMs.

The following decade, he joined a team supporting the Commonwealth Bank in Australia, which led to a 15-month secondment in Sydney.

Throughout their married life, Tony and Maggie enjoyed active holidays; camping, walking, skiing and cycling, mainly in Europe.

In 2012, six years after retiring from NCR, Tony was diagnosed with cancer but after a year of gruelling treatment was given the all-clear and enjoyed 10 years of good health until the cancer returned in 2022.

Community work

In retirement Tony threw himself into community work; first with the Harbour Cafe, a community enterprise opened in 2011 which contributed revenue towards the creation of the Larick Centre.

The site for the centre was bought from Fife Council in 2016 and an award of £1 million from the Big Lottery helped propel his dream to fruition.

Tony was also a man with many hobbies, ranging from bread making to beekeeping and permaculture. He and Maggie enjoyed many campervan holidays, often to Germany which was a particular favourite destination for the couple.

Shortly after receiving his MBE in the New Year honours, former Fife councillor Andrew Arbuckle, a fellow trustee of Tayport Community Trust, described Tony as tireless in his work to improve his community.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation