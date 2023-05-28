Perthshire fashion brand started in bedroom now has £1m sales

An online retailer based in Perthshire has come a long way since it was launched eight years ago.

Little Lies has progressed to become a national fashion brand.

The bedroom start-up has now amassed an online following of over a quarter of a million, a worldwide customer base and a seven-figure turnover.

The venture was founded by Jade Beatson and her now-husband Stuart Robertson.

Jade said: “I could never quite find what I wanted on the high street.

“As much as I loved scouring vintage stores and charity shops, it’s rare to find something ‘just right’ or actually in your size.

“There were ‘alternative’ brands out there, but I found them either more goth than my style or aimed at a very young market.

“I felt there was a gap for something a little different to the high street, with retro and music influences, but not quite ‘alternative’ – our brand is about personal style, not following trends.”

The company’s website launched in July 2015, but the venture took time to find its feet.

She added: “Shopping online wasn’t as popular then as it is now. The major challenge was getting a small independent brand seen on the internet.

“But, with a lot of perseverance, a strong brand image and a consistent social-media campaign, we built up a strong following who have stuck with us.”

Keys to success for Perthshire brand

Jade said there were several factors behind the success of Little Lies.

It opened in Union Street in 2017, but a boom in online sales during the pandemic saw the business move online. It now has its headquarters at Glencarse.

She went on: “These include passion, determination and perseverance. Staying true to our brand and not wavering when trends come along.”

The company has multiple core styles which are the nucleus of the brand.

She said flares, slip dresses, wrap dresses and kimonos are popular. Also among the favourites are the collection of officially-licenced band tees.

In a typical week, the Glencarse firm has around 750 to 1,000 customers from home and abroad, a figure which increases significantly in the busy festive months.

Big-name clients include Denise Van Outen and Helena Bonham Carter.

Jade said: “Our customers are predominantly in the UK and the US. But, despite seeing a drop in sales from our European customer base post-Brexit due to large customs charges being introduced, we still retain a loyal band of shoppers across this region.

“They cannot find similar products elsewhere.”

‘Really exciting’ future for Little Lies

Little Lies currently has 13 staff, but this increases to around 25 in the festive period.

Jade said Royal Mail strikes had a big impact on the business this year.

She said 2023 got off to a slow start, but business has picked up since.

“Things are looking really exciting,” she said.

Jade added: “Our spring 2023 collection launch went incredibly well, and we anticipate our summer 2023 drop will have an even stronger response.

“The collection is inspired by Woodstock 1969 and the whole mood and style of that time in the music scene. Think Jimmy Page’s embellished flares, Janis Joplin’s huge sleeved kimonos and classic black summer dresses.”

Little Lies: Perthshire firm’s plans for expansion

Jade said her main focus is developing Little Lies’ own-label range.

She added: “We have recently invested in an in-house product development and design team to take our designs from concept through to reality.

“This gives us a lot more scope for expansion as we have complete exclusivity, and the pieces are really resonating with the core inspiration of our brand.

“Within five years, we intend to be fully own-label – not sourcing any stock from the wholesale market.

“We want to be designing and producing 100% of our lines to sell exclusively at Little Lies.”