Perthshire fashion brand started in bedroom now has £1m sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire fashion brand started in bedroom now has £1m sales

Entrepreneur Jade Beatson has spoken honestly about growing her vintage brand into a global success.

Little Lies co-founder Jade Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Little Lies co-founder Jade Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

An online retailer based in Perthshire has come a long way since it was launched eight years ago.

Little Lies has progressed to become a national fashion brand.

The bedroom start-up has now amassed an online following of over a quarter of a million, a worldwide customer base and a seven-figure turnover.

The venture was founded by Jade Beatson and her now-husband Stuart Robertson.

Jade said: “I could never quite find what I wanted on the high street.

“As much as I loved scouring vintage stores and charity shops, it’s rare to find something ‘just right’ or actually in your size.

“There were ‘alternative’ brands out there, but I found them either more goth than my style or aimed at a very young market.

“I felt there was a gap for something a little different to the high street, with retro and music influences, but not quite ‘alternative’ – our brand is about personal style, not following trends.”

Jade Robertson with some of Little Lies’ summer 2023 collection. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The company’s website launched in July 2015, but the venture took time to find its feet.

She added: “Shopping online wasn’t as popular then as it is now. The major challenge was getting a small independent brand seen on the internet.

“But, with a lot of perseverance, a strong brand image and a consistent social-media campaign, we built up a strong following who have stuck with us.”

Keys to success for Perthshire brand

Jade said there were several factors behind the success of Little Lies.

It opened in Union Street in 2017, but a boom in online sales during the pandemic saw the business move online. It now has its headquarters at Glencarse.

She went on: “These include passion, determination and perseverance. Staying true to our brand and not wavering when trends come along.”

The company has multiple core styles which are the nucleus of the brand.

She said flares, slip dresses, wrap dresses and kimonos are popular. Also among the favourites are the collection of officially-licenced band tees.

In a typical week, the Glencarse firm has around 750 to 1,000 customers from home and abroad, a figure which increases significantly in the busy festive months.

Big-name clients include Denise Van Outen and Helena Bonham Carter.

Helena Bonham Carter and a picture of the star hair clip from Jade Robertson's boutique that she wore.
Helena Bonham Carter wore a star hair clip from Jade Robertson’s boutique.

Jade said: “Our customers are predominantly in the UK and the US. But, despite seeing a drop in sales from our European customer base post-Brexit due to large customs charges being introduced, we still retain a loyal band of shoppers across this region.

“They cannot find similar products elsewhere.”

‘Really exciting’ future for Little Lies

Little Lies currently has 13 staff, but this increases to around 25 in the festive period.

Jade said Royal Mail strikes had a big impact on the business this year.

She said 2023 got off to a slow start, but business has picked up since.

“Things are looking really exciting,” she said.

Jade added: “Our spring 2023 collection launch went incredibly well, and we anticipate our summer 2023 drop will have an even stronger response.

“The collection is inspired by Woodstock 1969 and the whole mood and style of that time in the music scene. Think Jimmy Page’s embellished flares, Janis Joplin’s huge sleeved kimonos and classic black summer dresses.”

Little Lies: Perthshire firm’s plans for expansion

Jade said her main focus is developing Little Lies’ own-label range.

She added: “We have recently invested in an in-house product development and design team to take our designs from concept through to reality.

Little Lies' premises at Glencarse. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Little Lies’ premises at Glencarse. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“This gives us a lot more scope for expansion as we have complete exclusivity, and the pieces are really resonating with the core inspiration of our brand.

“Within five years, we intend to be fully own-label – not sourcing any stock from the wholesale market.

“We want to be designing and producing 100% of our lines to sell exclusively at Little Lies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]