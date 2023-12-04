7 times Dundee ‘hardman’ Stephen Flynn made headlines in first year as Westminster leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 times Dundee ‘hardman’ Stephen Flynn made headlines in first year as Westminster leader

We look back at Stephen Flynn's headline-grabbing first year as SNP Westminster leader.

Stephen Flynn SNP MP House of Commons
Stephen Flynn has now been the SNP Westminster leader for a year. Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
By Alasdair Clark

One year since Dundonian Stephen Flynn took over as the SNP’s Westminster leader, his weekly clashes with Rishi Sunak have given him a new, national platform.

His no-nonsense approach in the House of Commons has attracted attention, and in a bizarre twist got him branded Westminster’s “hardest” MP.

We’ve taken a look back at seven times the Mr Flynn made headlines since his victory on December 6 last year.

1. Britain’s hardest MP

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

After a Westminster survey, Stephen Flynn was crowned Britain’s hardest MP by current affairs magazine the Fence.

Mr Flynn was described as having a “combination of henchness and actual karate technique”.

Asked about the new title, representatives of Mr Flynn said he was “in the gym” and unavailable for comment.

The nonsense took an ever weirder twist when he illustrated the accolade by posting an old clip of a Dundee 16-year-old claiming the city has a “hardman” image.

That man, David McLean, is now a a science teacher. Clearly enjoying the new-found fame, he told The Courier all about that strange moment in 2000 and how it made him a cult hero.

2. Prime Minister’s Questions

As the SNP’s leader in Westminster, Stephen Flynn is given a chance to quiz Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at in the Common’s each week.

His fiery clashes with the prime minister have impressed onlookers, and infuriated some opponents.

But some MPs are unimpressed by Mr Flynn’s habit of speaking with his hand in his pocket.

During his questions, Conservative MPs can often be heard shouting across the chamber about it.

But while speaking with one hand in his pocket was not initially a deliberate choice, the Aberdeen South MP admitted he continues to do it in a bid to “wind up the Tories”.

He said. “There’s that old football analogy of ‘I’ve got the fullback in my pocket’ or whatever. Well I like to think I keep the Tories there.

He added: “As long as I’ve got the Tories in my pocket, I don’t mind.”

3. Wee dafty jibe

MPs may have been making speeches in the House of Commons for over 200 years, but Mr Flynn made history when he called Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross a “wee dafty”.

During a debate earlier this month, Mr Flynn said he could hear the Moray MP “chuntering from a sedentary position like a wee dafty”.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.

He added: “If he chooses to listen, I will get to my point.”

According to Hansard, the official record of debates, it is the first and only time the taunt has been used in the chamber.

4. A curry house coup

Mr Flynn’s first weeks in the job as Westminster leader were dominated by reports of a civil war within the SNP’s ranks.

He was forced to deny he’d ousted his predecessor, insisting “there was no coup” even as party sources suggested SNP MPs had grown unhappy with Ian Blackford, who they viewed as a “yes man” to Nicola Sturgeon.

Despite claims he is part of a “vindaloo boys’ club”, Stephen Flynn said he actually doesn’t like curry.

In an interview, Mr Flynn denied being part of a testosterone-fuelled “vindaloo boys’ club” of male SNP MPs where the reported coup was plotted.

He said: “I know saying this could lose me votes, but contrary to public opinion, I don’t even like curry. I just don’t.

“I saw one headline that said I was a part of some vindaloo boys’ club. The truth is, I can barely stomach korma, even that is too spicy for me.”

5. Terrace reunion

Stephen Flynn and Ian Blackford
Stephen Flynn and Ian Blackford catch up over drinks to address rumours of a rift. Image: Stephen Flynn.

In an attempt to dampen rumours of a rift with Mr Blackford, the new group leader shared a picture on social media in April of the pair enjoying a drink on the House of Commons terrace.

Mr Flynn’s drink of choice, an Aperol spritz, took some by surprise, although he has spoken previously about his favourite tipple.

His “hardman” label clearly undented by this revelation or the admission he can barely stomach a korma.

6. National anthem snub

Stephen Flynn alongside other senior politicians on Remembrance Day. Image: PA
Stephen Flynn alongside other senior politicians on Remembrance Day. Image: PA

Stephen Flynn sparked predictable outrage during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London.

Stood alongside current and former party leaders, Mr Flynn remained silent as others sung God Save the King, the UK national anthem.

Deputy Scottish Tory leader Meghan Gallacher criticised Mr Flynn, saying that while he was “entitled to his republican views”, he had a duty to “show respect” to the head of state.

But Mr Flynn said: “I chose to stand in silence and be respectful of the King.

“He’s the head of state and I would never seek to do anything to try and be disrespectful, especially on a day like that. It means a lot to me like it does to everyone else.”

7. Mug row

Stephen Flynn with the anti-Labour mug. Image: Stephen Flynn

As well as digs at the Conservatives, Mr Flynn is also keen to take on Labour.

But one stunt over Labour’s U-turn on scrapping the two-child benefit cap landed the MP in hot water with parliament’s sleaze watchdog.

Complaints were made he had misused official parliament compliments slips for party political purposes.

The notes were stuffed in mugs which read: “Controls on family sizes. What’s the point of Labour?”

While the complaint was dismissed, Mr Flynn was given a light rebuke by the Standards Committee who said MPs should not use materials provided by the parliament for party-political purposes.

