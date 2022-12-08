Perthshire MP Pete Wishart quits SNP frontbench with scathing letter to new leader Stephen Flynn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire MP Pete Wishart quits SNP frontbench with scathing letter to new leader Stephen Flynn

SNP veteran Pete Wishart has resigned from the SNP’s frontbench with a swipe at Stephen Flynn for ousting Ian Blackford as Westminster leader.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 8 2022, 10.25am Updated: December 9 2022, 4.40pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Pete Wishart will serve from the backbenches. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pete Wishart will serve from the backbenches. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

SNP veteran Pete Wishart has resigned from the SNP's frontbench with a swipe at Stephen Flynn for ousting Ian Blackford as Westminster leader.

The long-serving Perth and North Perthshire MP said he was “bemused” at why Mr Flynn felt the need to take over while support for independence remained strong.

“We never had an opportunity to discuss your plans for the group,” he wrote in a critical letter to Mr Flynn posted on social media.

“I remain bemused as to why you felt it was necessary to seek a change in our leadership, particularly when we see yesterday’s opinion poll, which shows support for independence at a near all-time high.

“Usually change of this significance accompanies failure, whereas we are looking only at sustained and growing success as a movement and party.”

Stephen Flynn MP. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The letter strongly backs earlier claims Mr Flynn had been plotting to oust his boss from the top job in an orchestrated coup.

Mr Wishart said the new SNP chief had been “canvassing opinion” for mounting a challenge against Mr Blackford.

In November Mr Flynn denied he had any interest in the role, but he announced he would stand after Mr Blackford decided to quit last Thursday.

Mr Wishart claimed his new boss had failed to consult him on his vision for leading the SNP in the House of Commons during his brief campaign.

He will continue from the backbenches at the Commons for the first time in his career as a result of Mr Flynn taking control of the party.

The resignation letter is the first change since Mr Flynn took over the group. He is expected to be making further changes in a reshuffle.

Responding to the letter, Mr Flynn said: “Pete, thank you for your exemplary service for the SNP on the front bench in Westminster over so many years.

“As ever, my door remains open and I look forward to working with you as we support colleagues in Holyrood, hold the Tories to account, and work to deliver independence.”

Leadership challenge

Mr Flynn had been tipped as the heavy favourite to assume the leadership post when Mr Blackford confirmed he was standing down.

But Glasgow MP Alison Thewliss put her hat into the ring and won the support of 17 MPs on Tuesday, nine less than the new leader.

Mr Wishart backed finance spokesperson Ms Thewliss – seen as the continuity candidate – to take on the job.

Alison Thewliss MP.

A bombshell new Ipsos Mori poll released on Wednesday showed support for independence at 56% among those who said they were certain to vote.

In addition to this, 51% of those who responded said they would back the SNP in the next Westminster election.

Frontbench reshuffle

Mr Wishart is not the only SNP MP who has stepped back from frontbench duties in the wake of Mr Flynn’s takeover.

Midlothian MP Owen Thompson was dismissed as the party’s chief whip and replaced by Martin Docherty-Hughes.

Dundee MP Chris Law – who strongly backed Ms Thewliss – stepped back from his role as international development and climate justice spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Glasgow MP Stewart McDonald announced he was quitting as the SNP’s defence spokesperson. Angus MP Dave Doogan will replace him.

Mr Wishart – who has been an MP since 2005 – was his party’s spokesperson for the environment, food and rural affairs.

While he will sit on the backbenches, Mr Wishart remains chair of the House of Commons Scottish Affairs committee.

Despite his stinging rebuke of Mr Flynn, he added that the new leader will have his “full support”.

