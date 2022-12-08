Tired of turkey? 7 alternative festive feasts for your family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tired of turkey? 7 alternative festive feasts for your family

In partnership with Scott Brothers Butchers
December 8 2022, 10.32am
capon in a festive dish

Carving a turkey at the dinner table is part and parcel of festive traditions, but for families who want something different this year, there is plenty of choice. Read on to discover why.

Around 300 whole turkeys and one tonne of boneless turkey crowns fly off the shelves of Scott Brothers Butchers each festive season across its three stores!

However, the local butcher is finding that more and more families are opting for an alternative to a whole turkey. While the tradition of dining on a big bird is still alive in the majority of Scottish families at this time of year, many are opting for other birds or a roast, and Scott Brothers Butchers is embracing this.

Available to buy in-store, is a whole host of tempting meat treats, here are just seven of the alternatives-to-turkey for you to enjoy this festive season.

7 alternatives to turkey for Christmas dinner

1.Three bird roasts

Three bird roasts

Boneless and easy to carve, this has layers of turkey, duck and pheasant, topped with smoked streaky bacon.

2. Capon

A photo of capon

If turkey isn’t to your taste, try a free-range capon. The capon is from the chicken family and, according to Scott Brothers, has a “much more buttery flavour”. It is also a very tender meat.

3. Rib-eye rolled roast

Rib-eye rolled roast

This is, according to the brothers, “the cream of the rib roasts”. The 28-day dry-aged meat is full of flavour and has benefits from its natural fat content, boosting tenderness as it cooks.

4. Whole fillet

larder-trimmed whole fillet of beef is one of the alternatives to turkey

This larder-trimmed whole fillet of beef is perfect to roast or cut into steaks, “it’s a beautiful, tender and flavoursome treat”, say the butchers.

5. Beef Wellington

A photo of beef Wellington - one of the 7 alternatives to turkey

If you love steak, imagine it smothered in a mushroom duxelle and then wrapped in puff pastry. This is what Scott Brothers can provide, using their own recipe.

6. Smoked gammon on bone

Gammon joint from Scott Brothers Butcher

A traditional smoke gammon join with the bone left in for enhanced flavour.

7. Dry-aged pork sirloin with crackling (tenderloin)

Dry-aged pork sirloin with crackling (tenderloin) is one of the alternatives to turkey

A beautiful boneless Scottish Pork Loin joint, with the skin scored to make perfect crackling.

How can I order?

Already this year, there have been 700 pre-orders for Christmas goods from Scott Brothers Butcher, but it’s still not too late to get yours in. If you wish to place a festive order with Scott Brothers Butchers, then there are two options:

The entrance to the Scott Brothers butchers in the city centre.
The entrance to the Scott Brothers butchers in the city centre.
  • Call Scott Brothers Butcher brilliant team at the Head Office, on 01382 819417, and they can answer all your questions and get your order into the system, ready for the butchers to cut and pack your exact requirements.
  • Drop by any store and butchers can guide you through the Christmas brochure, giving you any advice that you require, from weights per portion to cooking!

How and when can I get my order?

Delivery can be arranged to most local DD postcodes, so if you need a delivery please call 01382 819417. There are limited slots available.

Collection is available from any Scott Brothers Butcher store: simply decide where suits you most.

The Collection Centre at Smeaton Road will be operating on December 24th only. This option was made available during the Covid pandemic and has proved extremely popular, so Scott Brothers Butcher are continuing to provide this service. This is a Drive-Thru facility where, upon presentation of your order confirmation, the staff get your order while you wait in the car.

To place an order from Scott Brothers Butchers call the head office on 01382 819 417.

And see the full range of quality products available at Scott Brothers Butchers.

