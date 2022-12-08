Tired of turkey? 7 alternative festive feasts for your family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carving a turkey at the dinner table is part and parcel of festive traditions, but for families who want something different this year, there is plenty of choice. Read on to discover why.

Around 300 whole turkeys and one tonne of boneless turkey crowns fly off the shelves of Scott Brothers Butchers each festive season across its three stores!

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

However, the local butcher is finding that more and more families are opting for an alternative to a whole turkey. While the tradition of dining on a big bird is still alive in the majority of Scottish families at this time of year, many are opting for other birds or a roast, and Scott Brothers Butchers is embracing this.

Available to buy in-store, is a whole host of tempting meat treats, here are just seven of the alternatives-to-turkey for you to enjoy this festive season.

7 alternatives to turkey for Christmas dinner

1.Three bird roasts

Boneless and easy to carve, this has layers of turkey, duck and pheasant, topped with smoked streaky bacon.

2. Capon

If turkey isn’t to your taste, try a free-range capon. The capon is from the chicken family and, according to Scott Brothers, has a “much more buttery flavour”. It is also a very tender meat.

3. Rib-eye rolled roast

This is, according to the brothers, “the cream of the rib roasts”. The 28-day dry-aged meat is full of flavour and has benefits from its natural fat content, boosting tenderness as it cooks.

4. Whole fillet

This larder-trimmed whole fillet of beef is perfect to roast or cut into steaks, “it’s a beautiful, tender and flavoursome treat”, say the butchers.

5. Beef Wellington

If you love steak, imagine it smothered in a mushroom duxelle and then wrapped in puff pastry. This is what Scott Brothers can provide, using their own recipe.

6. Smoked gammon on bone

A traditional smoke gammon join with the bone left in for enhanced flavour.

7. Dry-aged pork sirloin with crackling (tenderloin)

A beautiful boneless Scottish Pork Loin joint, with the skin scored to make perfect crackling.

How can I order?

Already this year, there have been 700 pre-orders for Christmas goods from Scott Brothers Butcher, but it’s still not too late to get yours in. If you wish to place a festive order with Scott Brothers Butchers, then there are two options:

Call Scott Brothers Butcher brilliant team at the Head Office, on 01382 819417 , and they can answer all your questions and get your order into the system, ready for the butchers to cut and pack your exact requirements.

Scott Brothers Butcher brilliant team at the Head Office, on , and they can answer all your questions and get your order into the system, ready for the butchers to cut and pack your exact requirements. Drop by any store and butchers can guide you through the Christmas brochure, giving you any advice that you require, from weights per portion to cooking!

How and when can I get my order?

Delivery can be arranged to most local DD postcodes, so if you need a delivery please call 01382 819417. There are limited slots available.

Collection is available from any Scott Brothers Butcher store: simply decide where suits you most.

The Collection Centre at Smeaton Road will be operating on December 24th only. This option was made available during the Covid pandemic and has proved extremely popular, so Scott Brothers Butcher are continuing to provide this service. This is a Drive-Thru facility where, upon presentation of your order confirmation, the staff get your order while you wait in the car.

To place an order from Scott Brothers Butchers call the head office on 01382 819 417.

And see the full range of quality products available at Scott Brothers Butchers.