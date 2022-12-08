Secondary schools in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife affected by further strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Secondary schools in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife affected by further strikes

By Sheanne Mulholland
December 8 2022, 10.32am Updated: December 8 2022, 4.36pm
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Almost all secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected today by further teacher strike action.

Strikes taking place are being led by the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) and NASUWT Scotland over pay.

In Dundee secondary schools are closed to all S1-3 pupils and most S4 pupils, and in Angus high schools are closed to all S1-4s.

In Fife, all secondary schools are closed for the day and in Perth and Kinross high schools are closed to S1-4 pupils – with the exception of Pitlochry High School.

Teachers on the picket line at Perth High School during today’s national strike. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

SSTA’s general secretary, Seamus Searson, says around 3,500 teachers are striking across east Scotland and he believes every secondary in the country is affected by disruption due to the action.

He said: “Teachers don’t want to be on strike, we’d rather be teaching, but the problem over pay has been going on for a number of years.

“We’re losing experienced teachers at the top of the pay scale because they reach that in around five years and even after 15 years it’s the top of the scale and they can make that money elsewhere.

“At the other end, post graduate courses have only around 60% the number of target figures for teachers in training.

Teachers striking outside Carnoustie High School as part of SSTA’s national strike. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“We’re trying to get a pay deal that attracts new teachers and rewards them over the years.”

John Melville, NASUWT Scotland’s Fife representative, says teachers feel ‘undervalued’.

He said: “We’ve had pay rises below inflation since 2010, resulting in a real terms pay cut for 12 or 13 years. Then we were offered 5% – another real terms pay cut.

“Teachers are being asked to work harder and harder as the pay goes down.

NASUWT members striking outside Kirkcaldy High School, Fife. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“Not to compare to other public sectors, but it seems like others in the same position seem to be offered a resolution faster.

“It all depends if the Scottish Government values education or not.”

Today’s action follows a strike by the EIS union which resulted in the closure of all Scottish schools on Thursday, November 24.

Teaching unions are campaigning for a 10% pay offer, after rejecting an ‘insulting’ offer of 6.85%.

All teaching unions are planning more strikes in February and January.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Kinross High School pupil Amy Payne
Falkland Islands prize trip a return to childhood home for Kinross teen Amy Payne
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How learning to make clothes helped young Dundee women improve mental health and career…
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Our Christmas elf competition winner is Perth mum Stacey Campbell - and here are…
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perthshire author aims to show children the power of positive thinking with new book
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Your pictures of babies' first Christmas - 16 adorable festive tots in Tayside and…
Louise Tyrrell from Carnoustie with her new first aid activity book for children, "Super Savers".
How a former Angus childminder is teaching children basic first aid skills with new…
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Forfar woman Jessie Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? And what are the day's traditions?
shool blackboard covered in symbols suggesting sex education.
REBECCA BAIRD: Anti-abortion school talks are abhorrent - but they do have a place

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Secondary schools in Tayside and Fife are affected by teacher strike action today, including at Perth High School (pictured). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented