COURIER OPINION: Humza Yousaf must order independent inquiry into Tayside breast cancer scandal

Humza Yousaf’s latest position on holding an inquiry into the NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal will be widely welcomed.

The health secretary should be praised for opening his mind to the need for an independent investigation into the crisis.

Mr Yousaf told us he has not yet been convinced about the necessity of such a process but will “give consideration” to the growing calls.

It comes after the SNP were left isolated at Holyrood, with every other party calling for an independent probe to be held.

The comments represent the biggest step forward yet for patients and families who have been campaigning for years for answers.

Mr Yousaf said it is important to consider whether there has already been an investigation and whether it “answered the question that has been asked”.

Cover-up claims must also be probed

Nicola Sturgeon may have pledged last week to watch our feature-length documentary on the breast cancer scandal but the health secretary actually appears in it.

Mr Yousaf should know that there have been several investigations, but none that set out unequivocally the long-term impact on patients.

The closest – the risk assessment that claimed one woman a year would have their cancer come back unnecessarily because of the treatment they received – has been universally rubbished.

And now the latest effort is at the centre of further controversy after complaints of a potential conflict of interest.

NHS Tayside at centre of new cover-up allegations over altered breast cancer reporthttps://t.co/glbNaMJ0E6 — Derek Healey (@DerekHealey_) December 6, 2022

Any future inquiry will need to tackle allegations of a cover-up at the health board.

Mr Yousaf’s visit to Ninewells yesterday was to highlight innovative healthcare from some of the country’s top doctors.

He must order an independent inquiry into the breast cancer scandal so patients and families can finally have answers.

But also so the focus can return to the excellent work being done by NHS staff and rebuilding trust in the service.