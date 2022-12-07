Humza Yousaf Q&A: The Courier quizzes health secretary on NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP health chief Humza Yousaf says he will consider the mounting demands for an independent inquiry into breast cancer services at NHS Tayside.

The Courier quizzed Mr Yousaf outside Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday morning, a day after he was isolated in Holyrood by every other party calling for a probe.

Last week we published a feature-length documentary which heard allegations of a cover-up and claims women were put in danger by the use of lower doses in chemotherapy between 2016 and 2019.

Mr Yousaf insists it is now time to move forward – but patients and relatives affected say they can’t until the evidence relating to a crisis affecting the lives of hundreds of women is heard in public.

The Dundee-based health secretary also heard claims in parliament that it’s time this was taken out of the hands of health authorities.

Rachel Amery put questions about the scandal to the health secretary – and here’s what he had to say.

‘I am not sure what would be gained’

Q: All the opposition parties in parliament have called for a public inquiry, why are you not backing that call?

A: “I will give consideration to any calls from the opposition and take some time.

“The reason I am not convinced on this case is there have been multiple independent, and I stress that word, reviews into the breast cancer service at Tayside.

“I am not sure what would be gained by a further independent inquiry into those matters.

“I met with the clinicians on Monday and the united view I heard from around the table from the clinicians is they really want to look forward to rebuilding the service as opposed to dredging up the past.

“The chief executive is in the same place.”

Q: But the patients and the relatives feel they can’t move on from this until they see this public inquiry.

A: “I will give consideration to it but I don’t think an inquiry would give any more answers than what has already been answered in relation to the independent investigation that has taken place thus far over multiple years.”

Q: What is the answer then for these patients and relatives who want a public inquiry – what needs to be done instead?

A: “Because there is still a public demand for a public inquiry the government should just have a public inquiry?

“It is important for ministers to consider whether there has been an investigation, whether that investigation has answered the question that has been asked, and whether that is in the best interests of the public and the health service.

“I am of the view that it is not needed, but I will give consideration to it because the opposition have asked me to do so.

“But I am not convinced of it.”

Q: If a close family member or friend in Tayside was to be diagnosed with breast cancer, would you be worried about the care they would get, as opposed to if they were somewhere like Edinburgh or Glasgow?

A: “No, I have full confidence in the breast cancer service here.

“I have met the clinicians and they are a very dedicated, committed group who care deeply for the patients they treat.

“They provide an excellent service.

“I hear that often from people who live, as I do, in Dundee.

“They have told me they have come to the cancer service here, recovered, and it is a very, very good service.

“I don’t think anybody is doubting the commitment and professionalism of the clinicians here.”