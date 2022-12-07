Humza Yousaf Q&A: The Courier quizzes health secretary on NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Humza Yousaf Q&A: The Courier quizzes health secretary on NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal

By Rachel Amery
December 7 2022, 2.31pm Updated: December 8 2022, 9.55am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

SNP health chief Humza Yousaf says he will consider the mounting demands for an independent inquiry into breast cancer services at NHS Tayside.

The Courier quizzed Mr Yousaf outside Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday morning, a day after he was isolated in Holyrood by every other party calling for a probe.

Last week we published a feature-length documentary which heard allegations of a cover-up and claims women were put in danger by the use of lower doses in chemotherapy between 2016 and 2019.

Mr Yousaf insists it is now time to move forward – but patients and relatives affected say they can’t until the evidence relating to a crisis affecting the lives of hundreds of women is heard in public.

The Dundee-based health secretary also heard claims in parliament that it’s time this was taken out of the hands of health authorities.

Rachel Amery put questions about the scandal to the health secretary – and here’s what he had to say.

‘I am not sure what would be gained’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.

Q: All the opposition parties in parliament have called for a public inquiry, why are you not backing that call?

A: “I will give consideration to any calls from the opposition and take some time.

“The reason I am not convinced on this case is there have been multiple independent, and I stress that word, reviews into the breast cancer service at Tayside.

“I am not sure what would be gained by a further independent inquiry into those matters.

“I met with the clinicians on Monday and the united view I heard from around the table from the clinicians is they really want to look forward to rebuilding the service as opposed to dredging up the past.

“The chief executive is in the same place.”

Lee Dennis, one of the patients affected by the scandal. Picture by Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

Q: But the patients and the relatives feel they can’t move on from this until they see this public inquiry.

A: “I will give consideration to it but I don’t think an inquiry would give any more answers than what has already been answered in relation to the independent investigation that has taken place thus far over multiple years.”

Q: What is the answer then for these patients and relatives who want a public inquiry – what needs to be done instead?

A: “Because there is still a public demand for a public inquiry the government should just have a public inquiry?

“It is important for ministers to consider whether there has been an investigation, whether that investigation has answered the question that has been asked, and whether that is in the best interests of the public and the health service.

“I am of the view that it is not needed, but I will give consideration to it because the opposition have asked me to do so.

“But I am not convinced of it.”

VIDEO: Watch our full documentary on NHS Tayside here.

Q: If a close family member or friend in Tayside was to be diagnosed with breast cancer, would you be worried about the care they would get, as opposed to if they were somewhere like Edinburgh or Glasgow?

A: “No, I have full confidence in the breast cancer service here.

“I have met the clinicians and they are a very dedicated, committed group who care deeply for the patients they treat.

“They provide an excellent service.

“I hear that often from people who live, as I do, in Dundee.

“They have told me they have come to the cancer service here, recovered, and it is a very, very good service.

“I don’t think anybody is doubting the commitment and professionalism of the clinicians here.”

