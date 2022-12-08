Adapted homes waiting list to be slashed by ‘transformational’ Dundee development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction work has started at a £17.5 million housing project in Dundee for 66 specialist homes.

The development is by charity Blackwood, which focusses on delivering accessible, connected and affordable housing.

Personalised technology in the homes links tenants to care and health services.

Each home will be adaptable and include a range of benefits such as lift access and surfaces that can be lowered at the push of a button.

The development is taking place across seven sites in Charleston. These are Liff Place, Gourdie Place, Gourdie Crescent, Charleston Road, Invercraig Road and Buttar’s Road.

They are being delivered by Fife-based Campion Homes. Work will last for 18 months.

Adapted homes waiting list impact

Development and commercial director at Blackwood Simon Fitzpatrick said: “These homes will be totally transformational for those who will move into them.

“For perspective, the number of homes is almost half of Dundee City Council’s total waiting list for adapted accommodation.

“The new development will further our ambitions to create a blueprint for independent living and influence how the sector operates.”

The project includes 50 two-bedroom flats, 14 four-bed homes and two five-bed houses.

When construction is complete, the properties will be given to people identified as priorities by Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, Dundee City Council and Blackwood.

The Dundee development is Blackwood’s biggest build project to date.

Mr Fitzpatrick continued: “There is an abundance of people that would seriously benefit from more widely available adaptable and specialist housing options.”

It is one of several affordable housing projects underway in Dundee.