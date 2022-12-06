Dundee-born Stephen Flynn wins SNP Westminster leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee-born Stephen Flynn wins SNP Westminster leadership race

Dundee-born Stephen Flynn was crowned as the SNP’s new Westminster leader just 19 days after he denied being involved in a coup to oust Ian Blackford.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 6 2022, 6.42pm Updated: December 7 2022, 6.05am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Stephen Flynn MP. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Stephen Flynn MP. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

MP Mr Flynn was able to see off a surprise challenge from Glasgow MP Alison Thewliss to secure the top job.

He emerged as a heavy favourite to take on the post last Thursday when Mr Blackford announced he was quitting as House of Commons chief.

In November, Aberdeen South MP Mr Flynn claimed he had no interest in the role when reports emerged he wanted to take over from Mr Blackford.

But he announced his candidacy on Sunday night and insisted he was best-placed to lead the party’s Westminster group.

Ms Thewliss, who confirmed she would run on Saturday, was seen as the “continuity” candidate believed to be closer to Nicola Sturgeon.

It’s understood Mr Flynn got 26 votes from SNP MPs, while Ms Thewliss was backed by 17 party colleagues.

Alison Thewliss MP.

The new Westminster boss will take on the responsibility of grilling Tory leader Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions every Wednesday.

He can also expect to play a central role in Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to fight the next UK election on the issue of independence alone.

Mr Flynn said: “It’s an honour to be elected to lead the SNP’s strong and talented team of MPs during such a crucial period for Scotland.

“Under my leadership, SNP MPs will be relentlessly focused on standing up for Scotland’s interests and our democratic right to decide our future in an independence referendum.”

Firebrand Paisley MP Mhairi Black was elected as deputy to Mr Flynn after he gave her his backing.

She said: “I’m delighted to have been elected as SNP Westminster deputy leader and look forward to working closely with Stephen Flynn and MP’s across the parliamentary party as we stand up for Scotland and make the case for independence.”

Who is Stephen Flynn?

Mr Flynn first became Aberdeen South MP in 2019 after managing to successfully wrest the seat from the Tories.

He had previously served as a councillor in the city before entering Westminster politics.

Mr Flynn grew up in Dundee and Brechin. He is a huge Dundee United fan.

His move to Aberdeen more than a decade ago was prompted by his wife becoming a teacher in the city.

Since becoming an MP, he has been a key voice on the future of the energy industry in the north-east.

‘Personal humiliation’

The Scottish Tories claimed Mr Flynn’s election to the role was a “personal humiliation” for the first minister since she was perceived to be more in favour of Ms Thewliss.

MSP Craig Hoy said: “Stephen Flynn’s victory over Nicola Sturgeon’s candidate is a personal humiliation for the first minister and lays bare the deep splits within the SNP.

“Mr Flynn was the MP who brought down Ian Blackford, in open defiance of the first minister.

“It’s clear that the first minister’s once-iron grip on her party is slipping.”

