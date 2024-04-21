Concern for welfare as police search for man last seen near Dundee hotel

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man last seen walking near a Dundee hotel.

Officers released an image of a male outside the Apex Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

He was in the West Victoria Dock Road area at around 1.30pm.

Police are now trying to identify the man as they urged him to get in touch.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and was wearing black clothing and white trainers.

Inspector Lucy Cameron said: “We would urge this male, or anyone who believes they may know him, to get in touch with us.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1606 of April 21 2024.”