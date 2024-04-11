TSPC unveils its top 10 most popular properties in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

TSPC unveils its top 10 most popular properties in March

Four Broughty Ferry properties and three homes in Angus were among the site's most viewed

A Broughty Ferry bungalow took the top spot. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

A bungalow in West Ferry was the most popular property on TSPC last month.

The three-bedroom home on Strathearn Road was the property website’s most viewed listing in March.

Between them the top 10 homes attracted more than 61,000 views.

Eight of the top 10 featured more than three bedrooms, while only one had a first-time buyer friendly price tag of £110,000.

Notably, seven of these homes have already been snapped up and are off the market, with one seller accepting an offer within just two days of listing. Indeed, four properties went to a closing date.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “From this list, we can see that there are plenty of family buyers in the market, and we can expect to continue to experience strong demand for quality family homes.

“Although homes are no longer for selling for a vast premium, seeing four of the top properties with a closing date set demonstrates there is still competition in the market.”

The top 10 most popular properties on TSPC last month were:

1: Broughty Ferry

Address: 69 Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £255,000
Status: Under offer
This bungalow is a great fixer upper. Image: TSPC.

The most popular property on tspc.co.uk in March 2024 was this fantastic renovation opportunity in Broughty Ferry.

Close to excellent schooling and enjoying a prime position, it is just a short distance from central amenities and the beach front.

With a closing date set a mere four days after hitting the market, and an offer swiftly accepted within just eight days, it is no surprise this property stole the spotlight.

2: Dundee

Address: 11 Grayhills Lane, Dykes of Gray, Dundee
Price: Offers over £270,000
Status: Active
This four bedroom home in Dundee is still for sale. Image: TSPC.

Second on our list is a four-bedroom home in Dykes of Gray, a popular development on the outskirts of Dundee.

Beautifully decorated throughout, this home is move-in ready and ideal for growing families.

The rear garden is fully enclosed and features a large decked area that’s perfect for enjoying the summer sunshine.

3. Dundee

Address: 46 Oxford Street, Dundee
Price: Offers over £285,000
Status: Under offer
Offering plenty of potential, this West End home was popular. Image: TSPC.

In third place, this traditional detached bungalow in the West End of Dundee was viewed over 6,600 times.

With a versatile interior, it is a home that offers development potential, including expansion into the floored attic space.

Helped by its great location near Perth Road and Dundee University, a closing date was set 11 days after the property went on the market.

4: Monifieth

Address: 34B Maule Street, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £110,000
Status: Under offer
With a competitive price tag, this one-bedroom flat didn’t linger long on the market. Image: TSPC.

This one bedroom ground floor flat in Monifieth has been fully renovated and has a modern interior.

Just minutes from the seafront, it has a conservatory with views over the Tay to Fife.

Helped by an attractive price tag, it sparked considerable interest and went to a closing date after just five days.

5: Broughty Ferry

Address: 1 Norrie Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £340,000
Status: Active
This three storey home in Broughty Ferry has a prominent corner site. Image: TSPC.

Rounding up the top five is this stunning Victorian home in Broughty Ferry, set across three levels with an additional heated basement.

Positioned on a corner site, it offers a secluded garden complete with a summerhouse.

Among its many highlights are the large bay windows, a log burning stove in the lounge, and a central cupula in the hallway.

6: Carnoustie

Address: Craigmeron, Panbride, Carnoustie
Price: Offers over £350,000
Status: Under offer
This one-off bungalow in a great location was under offer in no time. Image: TSPC

Taking the spotlight in Carnoustie this month was Craigmeron, a one-of-a-kind detached bungalow. Its beautiful panoramic countryside views are best enjoyed from the comfort of its sunroom.

Within just seven days of hitting the market the property had garnered so much interest that a closing date was set.

7: Newport

Address: The Lodge Gardens, 5 Kilgask Street, Newport-on-Tay
Price: Offers over £325,000
Status: Under offer
Scandi-design and great views helped sell this property. Image: TSPC.

This distinctive home in Newport makes a statement with its Swedish design inspiration.

Built in the 1980s by a couple with ties to Scandinavia, it’s nestled within mature gardens that were once part of a neighbouring property and date back to the 1870s.

It’s on the market for the first time in three decades and buyers were wowed by the curved balcony off the master bedroom, which offers superb views over the Tay.

8: Broughty Ferry

Address: 5 Westbarn Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £375,000
Status: Active
Just a short walk from the Esplanade, this Broughty Ferry home has plenty of space. Image: TSPC.

In eighth place is this extended home in East Ferry, just a short walk from he Esplanade.

Featuring four bedrooms, a dining room, and a partially floored attic, it offers ample space for comfortable living. A bonus is underfloor heating in the shower room.

9: Monifieth

Address: 12 Princes Street, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £430,000
Status: Under offer
This house was once Monifieth Golf Club. Image: TSPC.

Formerly Monifieth Golf Club, this property has been beautifully converted into a spacious family home by its current owners.

Spread across two floors, it now boasts an abundance of living space, including five bedrooms, multiple family rooms, a workshop, and ample storage space.

10: Broughty Ferry

Address: 5 Dalhousie Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £200,000
Status: Under offer
This Broughty Ferry house has a log cabin in the garden. Image: TSPC.

Rounding out the top 10 for March is this Broughty Ferry bungalow. The one bedroom home is an attractive renovation project and has the added bonus of a log cabin in its garden, which has two rooms and a WC.

This house holds the distinction of being the fastest selling on the list, going under offer after just two days on the market.

