TSPC unveils its top 10 most popular properties in March

A bungalow in West Ferry was the most popular property on TSPC last month.

The three-bedroom home on Strathearn Road was the property website’s most viewed listing in March.

Between them the top 10 homes attracted more than 61,000 views.

Eight of the top 10 featured more than three bedrooms, while only one had a first-time buyer friendly price tag of £110,000.

Notably, seven of these homes have already been snapped up and are off the market, with one seller accepting an offer within just two days of listing. Indeed, four properties went to a closing date.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “From this list, we can see that there are plenty of family buyers in the market, and we can expect to continue to experience strong demand for quality family homes.

“Although homes are no longer for selling for a vast premium, seeing four of the top properties with a closing date set demonstrates there is still competition in the market.”

The top 10 most popular properties on TSPC last month were:

1: Broughty Ferry

Address: 69 Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £255,000

Status: Under offer

The most popular property on tspc.co.uk in March 2024 was this fantastic renovation opportunity in Broughty Ferry.

Close to excellent schooling and enjoying a prime position, it is just a short distance from central amenities and the beach front.

With a closing date set a mere four days after hitting the market, and an offer swiftly accepted within just eight days, it is no surprise this property stole the spotlight.

2: Dundee

Address: 11 Grayhills Lane, Dykes of Gray, Dundee

Price: Offers over £270,000

Status: Active

Second on our list is a four-bedroom home in Dykes of Gray, a popular development on the outskirts of Dundee.

Beautifully decorated throughout, this home is move-in ready and ideal for growing families.

The rear garden is fully enclosed and features a large decked area that’s perfect for enjoying the summer sunshine.

3. Dundee

Address: 46 Oxford Street, Dundee

Price: Offers over £285,000

Status: Under offer

In third place, this traditional detached bungalow in the West End of Dundee was viewed over 6,600 times.

With a versatile interior, it is a home that offers development potential, including expansion into the floored attic space.

Helped by its great location near Perth Road and Dundee University, a closing date was set 11 days after the property went on the market.

4: Monifieth

Price: Offers over £110,000

Status: Under offer

This one bedroom ground floor flat in Monifieth has been fully renovated and has a modern interior.

Just minutes from the seafront, it has a conservatory with views over the Tay to Fife.

Helped by an attractive price tag, it sparked considerable interest and went to a closing date after just five days.

5: Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £340,000

Status: Active

Rounding up the top five is this stunning Victorian home in Broughty Ferry, set across three levels with an additional heated basement.

Positioned on a corner site, it offers a secluded garden complete with a summerhouse.

Among its many highlights are the large bay windows, a log burning stove in the lounge, and a central cupula in the hallway.

6: Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Under offer

Taking the spotlight in Carnoustie this month was Craigmeron, a one-of-a-kind detached bungalow. Its beautiful panoramic countryside views are best enjoyed from the comfort of its sunroom.

Within just seven days of hitting the market the property had garnered so much interest that a closing date was set.

7: Newport

Price: Offers over £325,000

Status: Under offer

This distinctive home in Newport makes a statement with its Swedish design inspiration.

Built in the 1980s by a couple with ties to Scandinavia, it’s nestled within mature gardens that were once part of a neighbouring property and date back to the 1870s.

It’s on the market for the first time in three decades and buyers were wowed by the curved balcony off the master bedroom, which offers superb views over the Tay.

8: Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Active

In eighth place is this extended home in East Ferry, just a short walk from he Esplanade.

Featuring four bedrooms, a dining room, and a partially floored attic, it offers ample space for comfortable living. A bonus is underfloor heating in the shower room.

9: Monifieth

Price: Offers over £430,000

Status: Under offer

Formerly Monifieth Golf Club, this property has been beautifully converted into a spacious family home by its current owners.

Spread across two floors, it now boasts an abundance of living space, including five bedrooms, multiple family rooms, a workshop, and ample storage space.

10: Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £200,000

Status: Under offer

Rounding out the top 10 for March is this Broughty Ferry bungalow. The one bedroom home is an attractive renovation project and has the added bonus of a log cabin in its garden, which has two rooms and a WC.

This house holds the distinction of being the fastest selling on the list, going under offer after just two days on the market.