Pharma giant GSK says Montrose key to global operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pharma giant GSK says Montrose key to global operations

A £67 million upgrade is currently under way at GlaxoSmithKline's Montrose facility, which employs 400 staff.

By Ian Forsyth
An aerial shot of GSK's base in Montrose. Image: GSK
An aerial shot of GSK's base in Montrose. Image: GSK

Montrose plays an important role for global biopharma company GSK.

The international business has a long history going back to the Plough Court Pharmacy in London in 1715.

In the centuries since, it has aimed to get ahead of the diseases that impact people’s health.

GSK’s legacy operations developed a variety of medicines and vaccines that helped to form the building blocks of today’s venture – a company that has grown from a handful of individual founders into a giant operation of 70,000 people.

The firm has been in Montrose since 1952 and celebrated the site’s 70th anniversary a couple of years ago.

Montrose ‘ideal’ location for GSK

When searching for a location for a new manufacturing facility, Montrose was ideal given it was flat.

There was room for future expansion and it was on the main train route to London for ease of transportation of goods as well as employees from the London-based headquarters.

GSK currently has around 400 staff based in Montrose and the site plays an important role as part of GSK’s global network of manufacturing sites.

GSK’s Montrose base. Image: GSK

Montrose supplies what’s known as active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs, which are the main components of a medicine that make them work – in other words, the part of the medicine that is responsible for treating the condition or illness.

The company makes APIs at Montrose for areas such as HIV and respiratory conditions.

These APIs are supplied to other GSK manufacturing sites around the world, who formulate them into the finished medicines. From there, they’re distributed globally.

GSK Montrose didn’t stop for Covid

GSK said that, as for everyone, Covid brought new challenges, but given the nature of the work at the Montrose site, manufacture continued throughout the pandemic.

The group commented: “We’re incredibly proud of our colleagues who adapted and continued to deliver in these new circumstances.”

In recent years, there’s been significant investment in the Montrose site to support its cutting-edge manufacturing facilities.

GSK Montrose site director Cammy Mitchell. Image: GSK

For instance, the firm is in the middle of a £67 million upgrade project announced last year, and CEO Emma Walmsley opened a new, £54m facility in 2018.

Cammy Mitchell, GSK Montrose site director: “Every day, it’s estimated that over 20 million patients from across the globe take a medicine with an ingredient that is manufactured at GSK Montrose.

“We’ve got a proud 72-year history in the town and we look forward to continuing to deliver for patients in the future.”

More from Business

Pitlochry Hydro Hotel
Pitlochry Hydro Hotel sold to third owners in four years
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes site in Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Fife housebuilder acquires unfinished Stewart Milne site in Perthshire
John Justice, owner of Dundee's Pillars Bar, with a pint of beer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee beer fans: 'Shrinking pints won't make us drink less'
12
Former St Andrews golf marshal Ian MacMillan is overseeing volunteer procedures at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
From St Andrews golf marshal to global businessman: How a shocking health diagnosis transformed…
Superfine Manufacturing is headquartered on Orchardbank Industrial Estate. Image: Milbank Group
Family business which has operated in Angus for 60 years acquired
The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel: Luxury Fife hotel makes loss of more than £1m
Steven Mitchell, founder of The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Buffalo Farm: People who paid thousands into Fife firm's crowdfunding won't receive penny…
JTC Furniture Group headquarters in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee manufacturer JTC records best profits in a decade
Kenny Mitchell, owner of The Scullery in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry's The Scullery celebrates five years despite difficult trading in 2024
2
Businessman Simon Howie inside part of the turbine tower.
Simon Howie says £3m renewables investment will help protect customers from meat price hikes

Conversation